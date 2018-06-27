CityWeek: Brown’s border troops, gas tax repeals and one dumb pastor

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

As of last week, at least eight governors had recalled the National Guard troops the Trump administration had requested at the border. Among them are Democratic governors from New York, North Carolina and Virginia, but also Republican governors of Maryland and Massachusetts, citing the administration’s zero tolerance policy and the separation of immigrant families as their reasoning. However, California Gov. Jerry Brown is not one of them, despite signing an April memorandum to deploy 400 National Guard troops to the border. Now, 30 state senators and assemblymembers (including Todd Gloria and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher) have signed on to a letter by State Sen. Kevin de León urging Gov. Brown to rescind the troops.

What people are saying:

“This is a shameful chapter in American history and California should have no part in it — directly or indirectly—imposing irreparable trauma on thousands of vulnerable young children.”

—Sen. Kevin de León, in the letter to Gov. Brown

“We’ll continue to assess and review this just as we have since personnel were originally mobilized back in April... We too reject these callous, insensitive policies.”

—Evan Westrup, spokesman for Gov. Brown via SF Gate

“California should in no way support the inhumane actions of this federal administration.”

—Assemblymember Todd Gloria, via Facebook

Our take:

Kudos to the governors walking back on their promises to send National Guard troops to the border in reaction to the recent, horrific accounts of separating asylum-seeking families and abusing immigrant children. Meanwhile, we are rather confused as to why Gov. Brown hasn’t hastily followed suit. There are Republican governors seeking reelection who are making this move, so why isn’t a Democrat, and one who is not seeking reelection, doing the same? Our best guess is that Brown may take the low road and keep the National Guard as a source of leverage later on. Or, maybe he doesn’t want to ruffle feathers on the way out of office. But when families and children are in danger at the hands of the feds, this is no time to be timid. The more outspoken state governments are, the more likely the federal government will have to change course. California, as is often the case, should be setting the example and not playing catch-up.

HAM OF THE WEEK

National City pastor Sergio De La Mora sent this gem of a tweet out last week. The multi-millionaire and founder of Cornerstone Church of San Diego (his own father was an immigrant from Guadalajara) seems to have forgotten his own roots as someone who—much like the Central Americans now at detention centers—once had to escape the dangers of violence and gangs. Oh, that and the fact that Jesus was all about loving thy neighbor and helping those who most needed it.

COMING DOWN THE PIPE

Previews of the important or idiotic items possibly coming to a ballot or legislature near you.

Well, it’s official: The proposition aimed at repealing the Senate Bill 1 (AKA the gas tax) has officially gathered enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot. This isn’t a huge surprise by any measure, as the signature gathering process had some huge financial backing from folks like Paul Ryan and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, as well as big names such as Donald Trump and John Cox championing the cause. We’re on record as being against the repeal, but here’s what really has us worried moving forward:

• Polls show that a majority of voters already want to kill the tax, despite the benefits to infrastructure and public transportation.

• Now that Republicans have a clear choice for governor, they will have incentive to show up in November and they will almost certainly vote for the repeal proposition.

• Gas prices will continue to go up. USA Today predicted back in May that prices would be well above $4 by summer. For swing voters, this will be what decides it. Despite the fact that the tax basically averages out to about $1.50 per fillup, most will just remember that $4.59/gallon and think that’s simply too much to pay.

• Money, money, money! The GOP and oil companies are going to pour millions into the repeal campaign. And despite the fact that Gov. Brown has about $15 million in his campaign coffers to help fight against the efforts, it’ll be an uphill battle moving forward.

NEWSY BITS

