CityWeek: California DREAMers, straw bans and #showerrat

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

As this issue went to press, the President’s State of the Union speech was just beginning and many local representatives in Congress are gearing up for a showdown over immigration and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program [DACA].

What people are saying:

“Karen is a remarkable San Diegan who embodies the American mentality that if you work hard and play by the rules, then you will have an opportunity to prosper in this country… Outstanding contributors to society like Karen should not be forced out of our country, instead, they should be embraced and celebrated for making the United States a better place. A clear path forward for Dreamers must be Congress’ top priority before it is too late.”

—Rep. Scott Peters, on bringing local DACA recipient Karen Bahena as his guest to the State of the Union

“I continue to stand with the brave #DREAMers who represent the very best of our country. Thank you to Alliance San Diego for bringing these remarkable young people to my office & sharing their stories. I will keep fighting for you and our broader immigrant communities. #DACA”

—Rep. Susan Davis, via Twitter

“……”

—Rep. Duncan Hunter, whose 50th District stands to lose the most in gross domestic product should DACA recipients stop working according to the Center for American Progress.

Our take:

The majority of voters want Congress to vote on a clean DACA bill, and the vast majority of the country supports the DREAMers and thinks they should be able to stay. Hell, even most Republicans in Congress believe in DACA. Even GOP Rep. Darrell Issa recently introduced the DACA Compromise Act (HR 4873), which makes visas available to DACA participants who have been vetted by the Department of Homeland Security. So what’s the holdup? Simple: Trump and the GOP are holding the bill hostage to force the Democrats to give them hardline immigration reform, which would include money for Trump’s ineffectual border wall. Republicans are counting on Dems to cave again like they did when the government temporarily shut down, but Democrats must stand their ground and insist on a vote for a clean DACA bill. No more compromises. People’s lives hang in the balance.

HAM OF THE WEEK

Guess who’s back? Yes, instead of showing solidarity with the mayors of New Orleans, Los Angeles and Denver, Mayor Faulconer went to a meeting with President Trump regarding infrastructure while attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors in D.C. The other mayors were protesting Trump’s threats to punish “sanctuary cities” but Faulconer’s office doubled down on Wednesday telling the U-T that “San Diego is not a sanctuary city and it never has been.”

COMING DOWN THE PIPE

Previews of the important or idiotic items possibly coming to a ballot or legislature near you.

This month Democratic Assemblymember Ian Calderon introduced AB 1884, aka the Straws Upon Request legislation, which would make it illegal for restaurant servers to provide straws unless a customer asks for one. The bill would only apply to sit-down restaurants and would not ban straws outright. Calderon hopes it will reduce plastic use, citing that Americans use 500 million single-use straws daily, many of which end up in landfills and eventually oceans. Calderon says after his proposal was sent to the state legislative rules committee, health and safety code penalties were automatically added to make a violation punishable by six months in jail and a fine up to $1,000 for dine-in restaurants.

The Verdict: Considering the overall state of our oceans, CityBeat thinks this bill is a no brainer, if not a wee bit harsh. Straws were the sixth most common item collected during California’s Coastal Cleanup Day between 1989 and 2014. And some of those straws are getting stuck in the noses of sea turtles. Google that removal process and try not to think about it the next time a server offers a straw.

As far as the harsh punishment, Calderon later clarified that his intent is not to imprison restaurateurs, and amendments will adjust for appropriate penalization. But that hasn’t stopped conservatives and climate change disbelievers from slinging statements that this is the “final straw” for liberal policies. *Cue eyeroll*

Calderon’s bill only furthers a trend seen in San Diego where more than 100 restaurants have already voluntarily agreed to cut down on straw wastage, according to Snopes.com. Other cities in California, including Davis and San Luis Obispo, have already passed straws-upon-request ordinances as well.

NEWSY BITS

(Click on upper right corner of image to enlarge)