CityWeek: Citizen review boards, baby cheetahs and the Dunc calls California “stupid”

The Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board [CLERB] staff voted on Nov. 14 to dismiss 22 investigations involving people who have died in county detention facilities or while being taken into custody.

“Board of Sups had resources for 19% pay raises and $150 million for charger stadium but not enough to investigate deaths of 22 people who died while in county custody—including a 16 year old girl and an active duty Marine. We deserve better.”

—Nathan Fletcher, via Twitter

“The 22 cases were identified as appropriate for summary dismissal because of time limitations provided by state law... it is unfortunate that these cases must be recommended for dismissal. CLERB would like the opportunity to fully investigate each and every one. However, doing so would violate case law and (the Police Officers’ Bill of Rights). Moving forward, CLERB anticipates meeting the one-year deadline for all investigations.”

—County spokesperson Alex Bell, to Voice of San Diego

“This is outrageous and the board should reconsider its decision. If it needs more resources, it should request them, not scuttle investigations into why people died in county care. That is insulting to victims’ family members and only reduces the likelihood of improved responses and practices.”

—Union-Tribune editorial board

Kudos to reporter Kelly Davis for breaking this important story. We share the outrage that many are expressing, and we especially feel for the families of the victims who are now left without answers. This move is especially egregious given that the rule CLERB is using to justify its decision reportedly should not apply to the group, according to several experts on the matter. We need to continue holding the county accountable for these and other decisions, which are not made in the best interests of the public.

Derp. We were keen on spotlighting some kind of cute bird this week (that is, not a turkey), but then we saw pics of the new cheetah cub at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and, well, we know where we’ll be taking visiting relatives this weekend.

Gunning for the 2017 Ham of the Year award, Rep. Duncan Hunter now has the distinction of being the only San Diego congressmember to vote for the GOP tax bill (read: increase) despite admitting that it will negatively affect his own constituents. His logic? “Why punish the rest of the nation because California is stupid?” Bro, you know you represent California, right?

