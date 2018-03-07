CityWeek: Dreamers continue to wait while chicken industry gets its feathers in a bunch

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

This week marked the deadline for Congress to act on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals [DACA] after President Trump announced an end to the program back in September. However, several court orders and decisions have forced the administration to keep issuing renewals. One of those decisions by a U.S. District Court will likely head to the Supreme Court, which would conceivably keep DACA alive through the midterm elections.

What people are saying:

“Young immigrants need urgent, permanent solutions to the crisis created by President Trump without further militarizing border communities like San Diego. The uncertainty of a temporary court injunction will lead some not to renew out of fear about what will happen to them if those injunctions are lifted.”

— Lilian Serrano, Chair of the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium

“That might mean the pro-illegal alien side will try to force something in Congress now while they can, but I don’t see any reason for the Trump people to agree to anything under these circumstances.”

—Pete Nunez, Center for Immigration Studies and former U.S. attorney

“A temporary injunction is a Band-aid for a wound that requires well-thought-out care and solutions. For months, we (Border Dreamers) have been living in fear and uncertainty while this administration has dangled our freedom, our safety, and our protections. We are not bargaining chips, we are not pawns and our lives should not be toyed with.”

—Itzel Guillen, Dreamer and Immigration Integration Manager at Alliance San Diego

HAM OF THE WEEK

NBC7 reporter Wendy Fry, who continues to spread misinformation on Twitter about the 2016 detainment of five teenagers in Logan Heights by San Diego police officers. Despite a judge throwing out the case on the grounds that the teens were detained, searched and swabbed for DNA illegally, Fry has used her personal Twitter account to speculate that the police were justified in searching the teens because she’s found pics of one of the kids hanging out with gang members, among other things. She claims she’s simply attempting to “look at this from all sides,” but as a journalist, she should know that by airing her speculations (not facts) on social media, she does a disservice to both sides.

WHATEVER HAPPENED WITH...

… that proposition that passed to make the treatment of farm animals more humane?

Back in 2008, California voters passed Proposition 2, or the Standards for Confining Farm Animals. This measure banned farmers from raising egg-laying hens (i.e. chicken, turkey, duck, goose or guinea fowl), pregnant pigs and veal calves in spaces too small for them to turn around, stand up, lie down or stretch out.

Proposition 2 didn’t go into effect until 2015. And in the years leading up, farmers filed lawsuits calling the Proposition’s language vague because it did not provide specific cage size minimum requirements. Farmers wanted dimensions, but the Humane Society of the United States, who sponsored the bill, argued the law requires egg-laying hens to be raised cage-free.

Now, the Humane Society is trying to clear up the language by sponsoring a new bill, the California Farm Animal Confinement Initiative. This initiative explicitly bans the sale of eggs laid by hens not housed in cage-free environments. It also spells out the square foot minimum requirements for raising veal calves and pregnant pigs. Selling products from an animal living in an environment less than these requirements would be deemed illegal. This also means that all products imported into California would have to follow these guidelines as well.

The initiative is still in the signature-gathering process, but would appear on the November ballot if it reaches its goal. If the initiative passes, it would go into effect in either 2022 or 2024.

Those in opposition to the bill include the Association of California Egg Farmers who argue the “expedited timeline may result in supply disruptions, price spikes and a shortage of eggs for sale.” The National Pork Producers Council is also against the initiative for similar reasons. PETA and the Humane Farming Association also oppose it, arguing that there is no such thing as humane farming, and that the best way to care for animals is through a plant-based diet.

NEWSY BITS

(Click upper right of image to enlarge)