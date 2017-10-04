CityWeek: Dunc Hunter, puppos and dead rats. Oh, and affordable housing.

IN THE WEEDS

On Sept. 19, the Lemon Grove City Council approved zoning for a third medical marijuana dispensary. Chris Williams’ dispensary application was originally denied in August, but the City Council reversed that decision after a heated discussion.

Since the passage of Lemon Grove’s Measure V, the city council has struggled with how to interpret the language of the measure. While it allows medical marijuana dispensaries in the city, it requires proposed locations to be 1,000 feet from sensitive use businesses, such as licensed daycares and schools, unless there are substantial topographical and constructed buffers. Williams’ location at 6915 North Ave. was 835 feet from a daycare. However, he successfully argued that a chain link fence atop a 20-foot-high embankment fit the requirements. Williams was ecstatic over the final decision, but he still has two more properties he’s fighting for, one of which may require him to take the city to court.

This second property is within 1,000 feet of Saint John of the Cross, which runs a school on part of its property. But as a 2016 fire inspection notes, the entire property is not classified for school use. Williams is banking on that to help him win his case.

“I’ll go as far as I have to because I believe that you should stand up when you know you should,” he says. “For me, with the amount of time, money and resources and what the law states, I’m definitely going to do that.”

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

The California legislature recently passed a package of 15 bills designed to create more affordable housing in the state. The package included measures to streamline affordable housing developments (SB 35), impose a real estate transaction fee to fund affordable housing (SB 2), and put a $4 billion housing bond on a future ballot (SB 3).

What people are saying:

“These new laws will help cut red tape and encourage more affordable housing, including shelter for the growing number of homeless in California.” - Gov. Jerry Brown, after signing the package of bills (Press release from his office).

“San Diego is literally in a state of emergency … To do nothing was not an option for me. So yeah, I did step out, I was the only Republican that did it, and I didn’t go to vote for a party, I went up to represent my constituents and do what was right.” - local Republican Assemblymember Brian Maienschein on why he voted in favor of SB 2 (Voice of San Diego podcast).

"I want to solve that problem, but I can't do it on the backs of the emerging people who have worked hard, trying to get their first house or move their family into a home that would accommodate their growing family," - Sen. Joel Anderson (R-El Cajon) on why he opposed SB 2 (U.S. News & World Report).

Our take:

This passage of bills, while a notable step in the right direction, is far from the end of the road when it comes to addressing affordable housing in California and in San Diego. Considering more than 3,500 affordable units have been lost in the San Diego region over the last 20 years and the homelessness crisis continues to become more and more dire, the best time to take serious action would have been several years ago—but the second best time is now. It’s encouraging to see that state lawmakers are taking action, and we hope our local leadership is taking note.

CUTE OF THE WEEK

Bunny the Pit Bull recently gave birth to 10(!) adorbs Pit/Shepherd mixes. Rex, Havanna, Satin and their seven siblings are available for adoption at the local Labs and More Rescue.labsandmore.org

HAM OF THE WEEK

Alpine congressman Duncan Hunter took a break from his busy schedule to write a UT op-ed calling for war with North Korea. For fuck’s sake, Dunc, please just stick to vaping and video games.

NEWSY BITS

(click on upper-right corner of image to enlarge)