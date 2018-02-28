CityWeek: Gun law changes, Prop. 13 changes and #HotTalentLava

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

Two weeks after the Parkland, Florida school shooting, state and federal policymakers are still grappling with how to best move forward with sensible gun control legislation. On a local level, parents and students barely had any time to even think about solutions before spray-painted threats began appearing on half a dozen area high schools including 20 graffiti threats at Rancho Bernardo High School, one of which included a swastika and another stating “Florida was NOTHING.” And according to the district attorney’s office, there have been eight threats in San Diego County since the Parkland shooting.

What people are saying:

"Just the words of a threat are a felony crime... Absolutely report anything suspicious. Never view it as a joke."

—District Attorney Summer Stephan, to CBS8

"Regardless, that was a severe disruption to the school day—as well as it strikes fear in the hearts of students, parents, teachers. This kind of stuff we have to take seriously in this day and age."

—Christine Paik, spokesperson for Poway Unified School District, to Fox5 News

"Our legislators will say it's too soon to talk about gun violence, but for those families, it's too late."

—Wendy Wheatcroft, director of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense San Diego, to KPBS

Our take:

Many readers are old enough to remember the San Diego State University shooting in 1996 or even the 1979 shooting at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, an incident that many cite as the first school shooting. Either way, San Diego has a history with these types of tragedies. However, there does seem to be something different this time. Whether it can be attributed to the post-Trump uptick in progressive activism or local politicians waking up to the fact that most Americans (70 percent to be exact) support gun control laws, the youth-driven momentum on this issue doesn’t seem to be slowing down. There are stories now surfacing that San Diego Unified School District might back student walkouts. Local politicians are realizing that they don’t need to introduce grand legislation that has no chance of passing, but simply pass sensible laws that won’t run afoul of the Second Amendment. Examples include California Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher’s ban on gun buy-back gift cards to retailers that sell guns, Assemblymember Todd Gloria’s bill to require special training for concealed carry permits, and, as this issue went to press, Rep. Susan Davis’ reintroduction of the assault weapons ban in the House of Representatives.

HAM OF THE WEEK

Man, Rep. Duncan “Smoking Dunc” Hunter just can’t catch a break. After a scathing Politico article about his “freewheeling” lifestyle, he blamed expenses on his wife and challenged journalist to prove otherwise. They did. Meanwhile, his own party is turning on him. Republican El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells announced he’d be challenging Hunter in the primary and there’s talk of Carl DeMaio (*sigh*) entering the race as well. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, he came out in support of the batshit idea of arming teachers.

× Expand Rep. Duncan Hunter vaping

COMING DOWN THE PIPE

In 1978, California passed Proposition 13, or Tax Limitations Initiative, as a constitutional amendment that limits the property tax rate. Since then, taxes on residential, commercial and industrial properties have been capped at one percent of the property’s purchase price, maxing out increases at no more than 2 percent per year.

Now, civil rights organizations and unions are proposing an initiative for the November ballot (if enough signatures are collected) that would change Proposition 13. If passed, The California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act of 2018 would instead base taxes for commercial and industrial properties on their market value starting in 2020. To be clear, this initiative does not apply to homes, and there are also exemptions for small businesses.

Earlier this month, the California Legislative Analyst’s Office estimated this initiative would increase statewide property tax revenue by $6.5 billion to $10.5 billion annually. “After paying for county administrative costs and backfilling state income tax losses related to the measure, the remaining $6 billion to $10 billion would be allocated to schools (40 percent) and other local governments (60 percent),” according to the office.

The verdict: More money for schools and local government services? Sign us up. But this is not going to be an easy fight. Big money will be thrown from both sides. Opponents with deep pockets may try to scare voters away by saying that homes will be the next target for increased taxation. A columnist for The Mercury News says opponents will contend that “the extra money wouldn’t mean better schools and local government services, but rather would shore up pension funds that face huge unfunded liabilities.” But we’re leaning on the side of the unions, who are facing an uphill battle to maximize on the economy’s success for the sake of schools and local government.

NEWSY BITS

(Click upper right of image to enlarge)