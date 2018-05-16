CityWeek: Hepatitis A blame games, U-T headlines and “Infrastructure Week”

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

On Thursday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors released a report analyzing its response to the hepatitis A outbreak that unfurled last year and largely affected the homeless population. The report was commissioned to identify shortcomings that led to hundreds of people who were infected and the 20 who died. The County noted that there was a need for improved communication and a regional incident management structure, but overall considered its response to the outbreak a success. Recently, the city of San Diego announced it will be conducting its own report, and Assemblymember Todd Gloria requested a state audit of the county and city’s handlings of the outbreak.

What people are saying:

“We owe it to the 20 people who died and the more than 500 who contracted hepatitis A to learn exactly what went wrong and what could have been done better. It is my hope this audit will help us better understand how the city and county managed the hepatitis A outbreak and ultimately make certain our region is sufficiently prepared to handle any future public health crises that may arise.”

—State Assemblymember Todd Gloria, via press release

“20 people die and the county writes a report to talk about all their successes and the few tweaks needed to improve.”

—Homelessness advocate Michael McConnell, via Twitter

“The Hepatitis A epidemic occurred because homelessness is a problem. This report makes it clear that the County still doesn’t get it. At the same time homelessness exploded in San Diego, the County sat on millions of dollars in reserves that were supposed to be used for mental health. Until the county takes its health and human services responsibility seriously, it will be impossible to reduce homelessness in San Diego.”

—City Councilmember David Alvarez

Our take:

This report, meant to be a reflective analysis, became an undeserved self-congratulatory pat on the back for the County Board of Supervisors. The report massively sugar coats the county officials’ efforts, who were largely uncooperative when the city looked to them for health during the crisis. Yes, street teams were dispatched to vaccinate, but not until after the U-T had reported that three people had already died. A grand jury report warned the county back in 2010 that public toilets needed to be installed and streets needed to be cleaned of human waste to minimize the risk of such an outbreak. The county was not blindsided by the outbreak, and neither was the city, yet there’s plenty of evidence they dragged their feet to react. For the county to call its response a success, despite 500-plus infections and 20 deaths, is beyond troubling.

