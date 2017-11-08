CityWeek: Homeless funds, black cats (again) and one deadly pothole

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

The San Diego Housing Commission voted unanimously to use $6.5 million from its permanent housing fund to staff three temporary tent shelters for seven months. The tents will house 700 people, who will be allowed to stay for a maximum of 120 days.

What people are saying:

“The cost of beds in these tents for a family of four is estimated to be more than $5,000 per month, more than double the average rent for a 3 bedroom unit in San Diego. Even worse, this proposal eliminates $6.5 million in permanent housing projects simply to set up tents for seven months. We are defunding real solutions to use for proven failures.”

—Councilmember David Alvarez, in a press release

“If we want real solutions to homelessness, we have to fund real solutions, not band-aids...How you can approve $6.5 million with no plan and no strategy is beyond me.”

—Homeless advocate Michael McConnell, via Twitter

“When you take the chronically homeless person off the street and take care of that person, it saves you all sorts of money that would be spent on the police department, emergency rooms, hospital and ambulances. There’s a strong economic argument to get the most vulnerable people off the streets, and that’s part of what these industrial tents do for us. From my perspective, from a compassionate perspective, we’re saving lives and helping people.”

—Padres’ Managing Partner Peter Seidler, who initially proposed the industrial tent shelters, to the San Diego Union-Tribune

Our take:

A solution must be found quickly to find a different funding stream. Finding a way to get people off the streets is a great idea. But without enough permanent housing, it seems likely that we’ll be looking at the same exact situation in a year. Once the tents presumably close and there’s still not enough affordable housing for those who need it, people will return to living on the street, and the city will have spent millions of dollars with little progress to show for it.

POTHOLE OF THE WEEK

A semi-regular column devoted to our not-so-favorite holes in the road.

While it’s not so much a pothole as it is an asphalt curb where there should be road, this little doozy of a bump on Landis Street between Nile and Boundary streets recently took down CityBeat’s own web editor Ryan Bradford. Literally. Ryan broke the radius bone in his left elbow after hitting this bump on his bike. Whether the accident was due to the pothole’s surface-of-Mars-like configuration or—as one colleague speculated—the result of a Carl DeMaio hex (Ryan dissed him on Twitter only a few hours before the accident), all we know is that those gas tax infrastructure dollars need to get flowing.

Have a pothole in your neighborhood or on your commute that has you fuming and your suspension screaming uncle? Tell us about it. Send location and pics (but really, only if it’s safe to do so) to seth.combs@sdcitybeat.com.

CUTE OF THE WEEK

Lakeside continues to live up to its rep as the county’s cat hoarding capital. Authorities confiscated 127(!) cats, mostly black ones, from an L-Side apartment last week, most of which are available for adoption at Bonita and Carlsbad animal shelters.

HAM OF THE WEEK

Not to kick em while they’re down, but the San Ysidro School District just can’t seem to get it right. Interim Superintendent Arturo Sanchez-Macias had to resign over the weekend, after reports that he funneled money from the district to himself. This comes after years of lawsuits, solar panel fiascos and resignations, all to the detriment of the largely Latino student body.

NEWSY BITS

