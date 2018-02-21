CityWeek: Housing crisis plans, Papa Doug’s U-T and the rude new boss at the border

HOT TOPIC

City officials and state assemblymembers are addressing San Diego’s housing crisis by introducing new legislation to address it. In addition to housing plans presented by Mayor Faulconer (“Housing SD”) and Councilmember Georgette Gómez, there are now two new pieces of legislation: California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria introduced AB 2372 (or, California’s Sustainable and Affordable [CASA] Housing Act) on Feb. 14, state legislation that will spur the production of affordable workforce and low-income housing within transit priority areas. The bill is city-sponsored and piggybacks off of Gómez’s plan. The City Council also recently voted 4-1 to look at a $900 million bond, proposed by the San Diego Housing Federation, to fund affordable housing that would be funded by a property tax of $19 per $100,000 of home value.

What people are saying:

“A large part of the severity of California’s housing crisis is the pressure it puts on middle-class families. These are Californians who have jobs, work full-time and are still priced out of the market yet unable to qualify for subsidized housing. This bill [AB 2372] provides a solution.”

—Assemblymember Todd Gloria

“I appreciate that this is definitely for those who are most in need, and I can respect that, but there are also people who own homes that are struggling every day too, and this is an additional tax on them.”

—Councilmember Chris Cate, on the housing bond, to the Union-Tribune

“We need to take aggressive action to deal with the statewide housing crisis and this new legislation is another tool that will help us create more housing affordability for working families.”

—Mayor Kevin Faulconer

Our take:

It’s getting hard to keep track of all the proposals, but that’s a good thing. City officials seem to be coming around to what residents have known for a long time: We are at a crisis level situation when it comes to affordable housing. It is not only becoming increasingly difficult for longtime residents to live here, but San Diego is now the 12th most expensive place to live for renters. Median rents have increased by 36 percent since 2000, while income has only risen by four percent. And while homeowners are sitting on a ton of equity, low-income renters are spending up to 69 percent of their income on the rent alone according to a report from the California Housing Partnership. The plans above aren’t gong to be immediate solutions, but both are steps in the right direction and we appreciate Gómez’s incentives for developers who build more units in mass transit-friendly areas. The Housing Federation’s bond will also be, as Executive Director Stephen Russell put it to Times of San Diego, a “significant step toward addressing homelessness.”

HAM OF THE WEEK

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott, who in addition to looking like a villain from an ‘80s action movie, decided this week to restrict family meetings at Friendship Park to 30 minutes and allowing only 10 people at a time. Since becoming Chief in December, he’s also cancelled “Door of Hope” events and a March event where children with disabilities could visit with their parents on the other side of the border.

CUTE OF THE WEEK

We love a good dog meme around the office, but the ones that include a “study” are always looked upon with journalistic skepticism. Take this one, for example, which sites the “University of California”? OK, which one? That dog is jealous? Why? That bro is clearly not a threat.

Luckily, the lovely folks at Snopes tracked down the actual study, and it came from none other than UC San Diego psychology professor Christine Harris. According to the 2014 study, she found that “dogs do engage in what appear to be jealous behaviors but also that they were seeking to break up the connection between the owner and a seeming rival.” And while the truthiness of this meme is definitely the exception to the rule, we still mostly enjoy it for the scowl on that husky’s face.

NEWSY BITS

