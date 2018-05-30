CityWeek: Immigrant children, MAGA-nazi rallies and a bunch of police fails

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

On May 23, the San Diego American Civil Liberties Union and International Human Rights Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School published a report detailing alleged cases of physical, sexual and mental abuse committed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities on migrant children in their custody. The dates of the allegations range from 2009 to 2014, and include complaints of authorities denying medical care, threatening rape and more. The report was based on 30,000 pages of government documents in response to the ACLU’s FOIA requests and lawsuit.

What people are saying:

“All human beings deserve to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of their immigration status—and children, in particular, deserve special protection. The misconduct demonstrated in these records is breathtaking, as is the government’s complete failure to hold officials who abuse their power accountable.”

—Mitra Ebadolahi, ACLU Border Litigation Project staff attorney and co-author of the ACLU report, via Newsweek

“The false accusations made by the ACLU against the previous administration are unfounded and baseless. The ‘report’ equates allegations with fact, flatly ignores a number of improvements made by CBP as well as oversight conducted by outside, independent agencies, including the DHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties over the last decade.”

—U.S. Customs and Border Protections spokesperson Dan Hetlage in a statement

“This @ACLU report on alleged physical and sexual abuse of migrant children by government agents is disturbing. How we treat children is not a partisan issue. Congress needs to hold hearings.”

—Rep. Ted Lieu, 33rd District, via Twitter

Our take:

This is yet another disturbing story related to government agencies’ abuse of power and lack of oversight, in which already-vulnerable children become victims. Earlier this month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions spouted racist scare tactics during a speech in San Diego, including policies to separate immigrant children from their families at the border. This reignited interest in the case of approximately 1,500 immigrant children who crossed into the U.S. independently and were assigned to sponsors (typically family members). It has since been revealed that Health and Human Services has reportedly “lost track of” the children since releasing them from government custody. And now, there are these deeply unsettling allegations. Our immigration system is in need of a complete overhaul, but unfortunately we have an administration that’s fixated on a useless border wall and draconian immigration policies that do little to fix the real problems.

NEWSY BITS

(Click upper right corner to enlarge)