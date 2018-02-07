CityWeek: Nationalist picnics, unlawful DNA swabs and super blue blood moons

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

Tempers flared yet again when a few dozen nationalists showed up to Chicano Park on Saturday for the “Patriot Picnic 2.0.” They were protesting what they consider to be “city-sponsored discrimination” and attempting to hoist the American flag at the park. After counter-protestors showed up en masse, three people were arrested and one police officer was punched and hospitalized.

What people are saying:

“We @SanDiegoPD have been working with groups involved @ #ChicanoPark to ensure public safety & to protect everyone’s First Amendment rights However, we won’t tolerate violence, vandalism, or other criminal acts. Should that occur we are prepared to take swift and decisive action.”

—Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, via Twitter

“We’re just a group of Americans who found out about this park and how they exclude people if you are not Chicano or Mexican. This should be an American park for the American people.”

—Jesse Medina, “Patriot Picnic” protestor, to the Union-Tribune.

“I don’t want to give them any attention. This is our story, and will remain our story. We want to let people know what the park means, the fact that we have 88 murals here, we have National Landmark status.”

—Chicano Park steering committee member Alberto López Pulido, to the Union-Tribune.

Our take:

Good on the SDPD for preparing for the worst after the first Patriot Picnic back in September, but this is the second protest in six months, and these seem to be escalating at a rate in which more people are likely to get hurt the next time. And while it’s easy for us to make fun of white nationalists who show up looking like a topless Alex Jones with American flag Hammer pants, it’s important to remember what they’re protesting: a national landmark celebrating a proud community and culture that’s not their culture. It’s even more problematic when the media describes what are clearly white nationalists as “demonstrators who believe San Diego’s Chicano Park discriminates against non-Latinos” (courtesy of NBC7). This was a mixed bag of white supremacists, anti-immigrant and pro-hate groups, who had to be escorted out by police (again) when the community came together to rightly run them out. To call these groups patriotic is an insult. As Snopes managing editor Brooke Binkowski succinctly put it on Twitter, “Why frame it as a disagreement rather than open white supremacists angling for violence at a historic site? That is a huge disservice to your viewers or readers.”

WHATEVER HAPPENED WITH...

…that case where the SDPD officer took DNA samples from some kids?

For those who don’t remember, on March 30, 2016, San Diego Police Department officers detained five teenagers who were playing basketball at a park in Logan Heights. The officers later admitted in court that they stopped the teens under the assumption they were gang members since they were wearing blue. They questioned and frisked the teens—all of whom were Black—but found no evidence of crime. However, officers continued to search the teens’ bags, one of which yielded an unloaded revolver registered to the boy’s father. A judge later threw out the concealed carry charge because of the unlawful search. Then, all the teenagers were swabbed for DNA.

Under the 2004 DNA Fingerprint, Unsolved Crime and Innocence Protection Act, DNA can only be collected from minors who are guilty of a felony or registered as a sex offender. However, the SDPD found a loophole in which DNA collection can occur on the grounds of “investigative purposes” if the minor signs a form of consent. Parental guardians don’t have to grant permission or be notified beforehand.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit against the SDPD, and while other cities do not use the loophole to collect DNA samples, local legislators are taking it a step further to block the DNA collection of minors from becoming standard practice.

“As a mother, I’m outraged,” wrote Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher in a San Diego Union Tribune op-ed published Thursday. “As a legislator, I’ve introduced a bill that would force the SDPD to halt this reckless, Big Brother approach to juvenile justice.”

Gonzalez Fletcher introduced Assembly Bill 1584 which would require a warrant, a court order or parental permission before the DNA can be collected from a minor who hasn’t yet been convicted.

HAM OF THE WEEK

Bonnie Dumanis, who used her Board of Supervisors campaign funds to pay a law firm so that she could secure her $268,800 District Attorney pension, according to a story from The Union-Tribune. #priorities

NEWSY BITS

