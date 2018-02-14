CityWeek: New police chief, new gun laws and no new bike lanes

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

Over 100 people gathered at a public hearing at City Hall on Monday to voice their comments and concerns with incoming police chief David Nisleit, who is expected to be confirmed for the job on Feb. 26.

What people are saying:

“Great to hear so many positive thoughts tonight on the appointment of David Nisleit for the next Chief of @SanDiegoPD. This just reaffirms what we already knew - that he is the right person for the job!”

—Mayor Kevin Faulconer, via Twitter

"What we require is integrity, trust, competence and leadership at the San Diego Police Department and this is exactly what Chief Nisleit provides.”

—District Attorney Summer Stephan

“There’s a lack of color in everything that has to do with SDPD. I am asking you to dissect the word ‘diversity’ when people stand here and tell you that we have diversity.”

—Francine Maxwell

Our take:

There was barely a naysayer in attendance, and everyone seems to agree that Nisleit is an excellent choice and more than qualified. One City Heights resident even proclaimed that Nisleit “has always been there for the community.” However, that didn’t stop many from pressing their concerns about issues that Nisleit is likely to inherit. Many residents, including the president of the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s youth council, want specific ideas and written agreements on everything from retention of officers of color to how Nisleit plans on handling policing of youth in neighborhoods like Southeast San Diego. Jamie Wilson, the mother of one of the San Diego youths who were illegally detained and DNA swabbed, showed a narrated video of herself and police footage from her son’s interrogation, ending it by proclaiming “they don’t get to do this to our kids.” In the end, while everyone agrees that Nisleit is likely the best person for the job, he will inherit a department that is dealing with a host of issues, from officer retention and community outreach, to homelessness and racial biases.

HAM OF THE WEEK

After a year of controversy and desperately trying to get their shit together, a proposed budget by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) will likely delay several key bike projects across the county. This comes barely a month after spending $61 million on accelerating the projects only to have less than four miles completed. (Source: KPBS)

COMING DOWN THE PIPE

Previews of the important or idiotic items possibly coming to a ballot or legislature near you.

On Friday, Feb. 9, local Democratic Assemblymembers Todd Gloria and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher announced their co-authorship of Assembly Bill 2103, which would require firearm safety training for concealed carry weapons (CCW) permit applicants. Specifically, the bill would set a minimum training time of eight hours for California CCW applicants. Training programs would cover safety measures, handling and technique. AB 2103 would also require that applicants perform live-fire shooting exercises in a firing range to demonstrate what was learned. Statewide, minimum training standards don’t exist. But, many sheriffs (including San Diego County Sheriff) and police departments throughout California already practice similar regulations as outlined in AB 2103. It’s important to note 25 other states have minimum training standards for CCW.

The Verdict: CityBeat staff may not agree on every parameter of gun control, but we are all in favor of keeping communities safe. If someone is allowed to carry a weapon in public, they should know how to properly use it. In short, we applaud Gloria and Gonzalez Fletcher’s effort to push bills on firearm safety, especially considering the rate of mass shootings over the past few years. However, we weren’t born last night, and we aren’t blind to the size of the NRA’s budget. In 2016, CBS News reported that more than 100 gun control proposals had failed in Congress since 2011, blaming the millions of dollars the NRA pours into lobbying efforts for the blockage. And while we think standardized training should be enforced statewide and has a good chance of passing, it also seems just as likely that AB 2103 will be challenged in court.

NEWSY BITS

(Click upper right corner of image to enlarge)