CityWeek: Rape kits, Mickey Kasparian and Tom DeLonge’s galaxy quest

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

There are approximately 2,500 untested rape kits in San Diego. Unlike several other California police departments, which test every single rape kit collected, SDPD only analyzes a rape kit after determining that it’s likely to be a meaningful piece of evidence for a case.

What people are saying:

“I have yet to hear a convincing explanation for why San Diego should not join with other cities in adopting a policy to test every rape kit that law enforcement collects. The experience in other jurisdictions shows that the evidence in untested kits can prove valuable in solving cold cases and identifying serial rapists.”

—San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott (Voice of San Diego)

“At the end of the day, testing a kit doesn’t mean anything—putting the information into the database is what means something.... It’s spending millions of dollars to say that you did something that gives you nothing.”

—Crime lab manager Jennifer Shen (San Diego Union-Tribune)

“To address questions regarding accountability and—more importantly—justice for victims, it would be prudent for us to receive an update from the San Diego Police Department on this issue.”

—Councilmember Chris Ward

Our take:

It’s no secret that victims of sexual assault face an incredible amount of difficulty when it comes to having their cases prosecuted. Having a concrete piece of evidence like an analyzed rape kit can go a long way in court. For SDPD to say it’s not worth it to test every kit feels like they just don’t want to deal with the paperwork. What’s more, the reasons they give for not testing the kits seem like issues that confront every police department—and yet many other jurisdictions seem to have somehow overcome those issues. Lastly, this year the city allocated an additional $500,000 with specific direction to reduce the backlog of rape kits. So really the only question is: Why are we still having to talk about this?

CUTE OF THE WEEK

Yay! Gov. Brown signed AB 485! Starting in 2019, all animals sold in pet stores must be rescues and not from puppy mills. But why wait ‘til 2019? This is Torrey, a shep/lab mix puppy available right now at the Helen Woodward Animal Shelter. animalcenter.org

HAM OF THE WEEK

County supervisor Dianne Jacob says that the county has “no intention of providing resources for maintenance and operations” of homeless facilities, despite the fact that there were apparently enough resources last year to offer $150 million for a Chargers facility. Then she accused local Democratic officials of trying to score political points off a public health crisis. Classy.

SO, WHATEVER HAPPENED WITH...

... Those accusations of sexual harassment against union boss Mickey Kasparian?

Since being booted from the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council in May, Mickey Kasparian’s new council, The San Diego Working Families Labor Council, has been unpopular.

“[SDWF] is begging candidates running for public office to take their endorsement or to be interviewed by them,” says Sandy Naranjo, one of three former UFCW Local 135 employees suing Kasparian. “I’ve heard of people declining or trying to stay away from them, not wanting to be associated with them because of Mickey in particular.”

The lawsuits filed against Kasparian include accusations of sexual harassment, wrongful termination and more. When politicians do make public appearances with Kasparian, it’s not well received, Naranjo says. Earlier this month, SDWF’s Facebook posted a photo with politicians including Mary Salas, Todd Gloria and Myrtle Cole.

“When that picture came out, there was so much backlash to it,” Naranjo says. “Everything they post always gets backlash...So they’d rather stay quiet in a way.”

Naranjo and fellow accuser Isabel Vasquez have court dates set for 2018, while another accuser, Anabel Arauz, is still waiting to hear when hers will be. Naranjo says that going public with the accusations has been her best protection.

“It’s unfortunate that not one industry is exempt, particularly the labor movement where we advocate for worker justice,” she says. “The more we acknowledge it, the more we can defeat it.”

SDWF did not respond to requests for comment.

NEWSY BITS

