CityWeek: SDSU goes west, traveling buttheads and #MeToo is lit

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

Last Wednesday, San Diego State University unveiled a $3 billion, 166 acre “SDSU Mission Valley” plan for the SDCCU Stadium site. The plan includes 1.6 million square feet of classrooms and research facilities, 4,500 housing units, a San Diego River park and a multiuse, $250 million stadium redevelopment that would be adaptable for MLS or a future expansion to house an NFL team. With exception of the stadium, which would be funded by bonds, SDSU claims the project would be privately funded.

What people are saying:

“When SDSU has the opportunity to grow, the region is better served, both in the development of a diverse, highly educated workforce suited to meet San Diego’s growing needs, and in the opportunities provided to all San Diegans by way of inclusive economic stimulus.”

—Sally Roush, SDSU Interim President

“As we were reminded again today, the uses that SDSU envisions are virtually identical to those the SoccerCity initiative promises voters… The major difference is that SoccerCity will be built without a dime of public funds in a legally binding initiative and lease with the city, while the SDSU West plan offers no binding commitments and will leave taxpayers on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

—Nick Stone, SoccerCity Project Manager

“These are rudimentary questions about the capability of SDSU to undertake this project without incurring burdensome debt and/or having their expansion and stadium effort carried on the shoulders of student fees.”

—Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune

Our take:

We’ll admit that the plans for what supporters are calling “SDSU West” look pretty cool. We like all those acres devoted to parks (41 acres compared to SoccerCity’s nine acres), and it’s likely the proposal will show up next to the SoccerCity initiative on the Nov. 2018 ballot. However, there are definitely some glaring omissions and oversights. What guarantees do residents have that they won’t end up footing the bill? How is SDSU planning on wooing MLS after shunning SoccerCity? What about those traffic numbers and environmental impacts? We want to like it more, but we need more concrete details (no pun intended).

CUTE OF THE WEEK

Like many, we fell in love with 13-month-old Catalina, who was accidentally shot in the leg by sheriff’s deputies after a high-speed chase in Valley Center. She had been lost since Thanksgiving and her family spotted her on the news after the chase. Godspeed in your recovery, Catalina. Godspeed.

HAM OF THE WEEK

We’re no prudes here at CityBeat, but with much of the rest of the world already hating us, we couldn’t help but slap our foreheads when a local couple (Joseph and Travis Dasilva) was arrested in Thailand for posing in front of Wat Arun Temple with their butts out. It was part of their Instagram page, Traveling Butts, where they pose in front of cool places with their asses out. A normal selfie just won’t do?

NEWSY BITS

(Click upper right-hand corner to enlarge)