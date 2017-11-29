CityWeek: Sleazy tax plans, Tiger McTiger Face and gondolas over San Diego

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

The GOP tax plan, which was recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, would eliminate several programs and low-income housing tax credits that have supported the development of affordable housing. In San Diego, there have been 10,500 affordable rental units created or preserved as a result of these low-income housing tax credits.

What people are saying:

“There would be over 10,000 families in the City of San Diego that would be without a home today had it not been for this program that’s about to be cut. This is a tragedy, and we need everybody’s help out there today to lift their phone and call your congressperson and demand for them not to support this measure.”

—State Sen. Ben Hueso, at a Nov. 27 press conference

“It’s devastating to think that all of that political heavy lifting could be for nothing and that we’d be back to square one on how do we inject necessary resources into this issue.”

—Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, referring to California’s recent efforts to grow affordable housing, to Voice of San Diego.

“The tax plan approved this week would have made some good steps forward… but I worry that even under the reduced tax rates, many across our state could be forced to pay more, not less, and for me that is simply unacceptable.”

—Rep. Darrell Issa, in a commentary piece for the Orange County Register, explaining why he voted against the GOP plan

CUTE OF THE WEEK

The San Diego Safari Park needs names for those cute tiger cubs and have set up a site to choose between names like Moca and Indra, which both sound like marijuana strains. Tiger McTiger Face sadly not an option.

HAM OF THE WEEK

Despite declining MTS ridership and the city’s crappy deal with bike-sharing company DecoBike, County Supervisor Ron Roberts went on KPBS to plug the idea of gondolas (AKA aerial trams) as a possible public transportation solution. The cost? Only $50 million per mile. No big whoop.

NEWSY BITS

