CityWeek: STVR GTFO, Gaspar defends Trump and the city council gets 619’d

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

Last week marked another chapter in the years-long debate over short-term vacation rentals (STVR), including online sites such as Airbnb and VRBO, in San Diego. This time Mayor Faulconer was up to bat, proposing a plan that would allow STVR owners to host two rental properties. One would have to be the owner’s primary home, which they could only rent out for a maximum of six months. The second home could be rented out 365 days a year if desired. However, Mission Beach would be exempt from a cap on the number of rentals per host. There are plenty more details accompanying the proposal, including an annual licensing fee of $949 per rental that would go toward hiring enforcement officers, a recommended affordable housing fee and a three-day minimum stay in coastal and downtown area rentals. A full city council hearing is set for July 16.

What people are saying:

“This is a balanced approach that establishes clear rules of the road for short term rentals and protects neighborhood quality of life through increased oversight and enforcement.”

–Mayor Faulconer, in a press release.

“I know there are some residents in Mission Beach who have maybe five or 10 rentals, but that’s a real small minority to allow an ordinance of this type to go through with no limits. It’s almost like you’re changing the zoning to commercial and making (Mission Beach) into a big hotel. Why not build more hotels in the commercial zones?”

—Gary Wonacott, president of the Mission Beach Town Council, via U-T

“I remain committed to a STR solution that prioritizes San Diegans over wealthy investors who are converting our residential neighborhoods into permanent mini-hotels.”

—Councilmember Barbara Bry, via Twitter

Our take:

Well, here we go again. The STVR debate is starting to sound a lot like Goldilocks and The Three Bears. In December, Barbara Bry’s plan was too cold. After countless hours of nitpicking, Councilmembers Ward, Alvarez, Kersey and Sherman ended up being too hot. We hate to say it, but we’re not sure Faulconer’s plan is just right either. We’d like to see a decision made, but we’re worried this prioritizes full-pocketed property owners, tourists and Airbnb over the hard-working renters and buyers who are facing few housing options and expensive price tags. It’s also likely Mission Beach is about to turn into the wild, wild west of STVR. However, we’re guessing the councilmembers are worn down on this issue and will be more likely to pass it, if only to pass something. Credit to the mayor on that one for seeing the writing on the wall. Regardless, we are excited about the city’s recent decision to slash fees for building granny flats, which could provide some relief for renters. This is an example of a smart tactic to solve the issues of local renters, and we’d like to see more of it.

HAM OF THE WEEK

Once a moderate Republican, County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar continues her descent into full-blown, anti-immigrant Trumpism. After leading the charge for the County Board of Supervisors’ backing of a lawsuit against the California Values Act and then stepping up her anti-immigrant rhetoric in hopes of gaining more notoriety for her bid to replace Rep. Darrell Issa (she came in a dismal fifth place in the primary), Gaspar outdid herself this week by tweeting a pic of herself appearing on Fox Business’ Varney & Co. to poo-poo the efforts of congressional Democrats visiting the border. In times like these, we always like to remember Gaspar’s own words back from when she was running for City Council in Encinitas: “As a mother, I firmly believe in teaching my children to give back to the community.” Soooo… just not the immigrant community?

NEWSY BITS

