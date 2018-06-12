CityWeek: The real immigration debate, Sweetwater troubles and XCOM is COMING

HOT TOPIC

Since caravans of immigrants arrived at the San Diego-Tijuana border early last month, conditions have worsened both on the ground and in policy. On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions limited immigration judges’ ability to grant asylum to people fleeing domestic and gang violence, which could affect tens of thousands emigrating from Central America in particular. Sessions’ new interpretation of immigration law takes effect immediately and is binding, unless overturned by a federal appellate court which could take years. This update to immigration law is in addition to the administration’s recent decision to implement policy that separates children from parents who are crossing the border illegally.

As if these two policy changes weren’t devastating enough, there’s also talk of enforcing Operation Streamline in San Diego’s district courts. Operation Streamline is a system meant to enforce Trump’s zero tolerance policy for illegal border crossing. It prosecutes people in groups, rather than on a case by case basis, and calls for all illegal entrants to be criminally prosecuted, including first-time offenders and asylum seekers. Operation Streamline is used elsewhere along the United States’ southern border, but has yet to be put into effect here.

“That’s further confirmation that the administration’s official policy toward legal immigration is restriction by any means necessary. They’re looking across all programs for ways that they can reduce the number of new legal permanent residents, and other foreign workers in the U.S. economy.”

—David Bier, an immigration policy analyst at the Cato Institute, in reference to Sessions’ restrictions on asylum qualifications via USA Today

“Many of these people under the administration’s new policy will have been separated from their children. So imagine trying to talk about a misdemeanor case with someone who just lost his or her five-year-old kid. Do you really think they’re going to be in a position to talk about going back to Mexico when all they want to do is find out what happened to their child?”

—Jeremy Warren, criminal defense attorney, in reference to Operation Streamline via KPBS

“[The administration has] just condemned countless vulnerable, innocent women to a lifetime of violence and even death, just to score political points with their base. This act of staggering cruelty insults our nation’s values.”

—House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco via Los Angeles Times

The inhumane treatment that thousands of immigrants are facing while in custody is atrocious: a lack of sanitation, respect, medical care, water and more, in addition to being separated from their children. There is (and should be) plenty of ink devoted to these nightmarish situations, but the implementation of the aforementioned policies are long-lasting horrors. These headlines cannot be lost among others. The policies are a hard turn in America’s position on immigration. In the past 20 years, first-time illegal entry hasn’t often been enforced as a federal misdemeanor, reported USA Today. Previously, precedent-setting court cases allowed domestic and gang violence as reasons to seek asylum in the U.S. Now, these common values of past administrations are being turned on their heads, and tens of thousands of lives are being directly torn apart by this shift. These horrors aren’t limited to San Diego either. There are mothers in custody at Federal Detention Center, SeaTac in Seattle who were separated from their children without warning, and have reported to be able to hear them screaming. It’s time for the public to put on their blinders in relations to Trump’s visit to Korea and other distraction tactics by the administration, and instead focus on shining the light on the evils that are happening mere miles away.

Without a doubt, the Sweetwater Union High School District in Chula Vista may be in the running for Ham of the Year after an explosive new story from Ashly McGlone at Voice of San Diego details years and multiple incidents of sexual harassment by a male teacher. If the allegations are true, the teacher in question deserves any repercussions coming his way, but it’s the district itself that truly deserves to be scorned after allowing him to continue to teach even after allegations surfaced and, once he was put on paid leave, agreeing not to discuss the allegations with the teacher’s potential new employers.

