CityWeek: Vacation rental fails, fire bunnies and crying PETA kids

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

The city council finally got around to voting on a plan to address the issue of short-term vacation rental (STVRs) units and services like AirBnB. Unfortunately, there were two proposals the council had to consider. Proposal 1 was from Councilmember Barbara Bry, which was a much more restrictive plan and would allow only one housing permit and only allow operators to rent the unit for 90 days of the year. The less restrictive Proposal 2—from Councilmembers Ward, David Alvarez, Mark Kersey and Scott Sherman—would limit operators to three permits and they would need to have owned the property for longer than a year.

What people are saying:

“I would like to enforce the current code. However, there are some who want to amend the municipal code to allow for unfettered proliferation of short-term vacation rentals so I’m offering this compromise today to allow San Diegans the benefit of the sharing economy while maintaining a residential use.”

—Councilmember Barbara Bry

“Our proposal seeks to address affordable housing and it’s not present in Proposal One. I think this helps mitigate any impact of any vacation rental policy on affordable housing dollars and opportunities.”

—Councilmember Chris Ward

“With the growing popularity of short-term rentals and the platforms that facilitate them, we need to get a policy in place that clarifies how we will manage them here in San Diego moving forward.”

—Council President Myrtle Cole

Our take:

Our take: Well, that was a barnburner. The all-day, nine-hour session garnered hundreds of community speakers and residents. It was #TeamOrange (who were against STVRs, for the most part) versus #TeamGreen (pro-STVRs). Team Orange claimed Ward and company’s plan would open the floodgates for more STVRs and championed Bry’s more restrictive plan. Team Green either supported the Ward plan or called for, as one speaker put it, “option zero” (that is, to leave the municipal code as is). One resident deftly pointed out the severe lack of leadership or opinion on the issue from the mayor. In the end—and after many questions, hair-pulling and legal hand-wringing—a bipartisan compromise seemed to be on the way to being passed, but who the hell knows? Councilmembers were still debating as this issue went to press. Whatever happened, Bry probably put it best when she said that this was just “chapter one of the next book” and even Ward added that any resolution was a “framework.”

UPDATE: As we mentioned, when the print version of CityBeat was going to press, the city council was still debating. Well, actually, to call it a debate is a bit misleading. To sum it up, the more the councilmembers began getting into the weeds on the proposals, the more details they found that they didn’t like. Specifically, Councilmember Alvarez ended up voting against the plan he helped draft (Proposal 2) when he didn’t like what he heard about duplex restrictions and affordable housing fees. By the tenth hour of the session—after multiple recesses, deep sighs, noticeable side-eyes and audible instances of restlessness—Councilmember Cole adjourned the hearing after a compromised plan was voted down multiple times, with Alvarez casting the deciding vote each time. Of the few concerned citizens who remained in the hall, one woman yelled something about wasting everyone’s time. We couldn’t help but agree.

CUTE OF THE WEEK

The video of Caleb Wadnan rescuing a rabbit from the Thomas Fire was one of the few bright spots from the past week. While we salute Wadnan for his foolish bravery, it’s important to remember that there are dozens of fuzzy-wuzzy bunnies looking for a forever home, including bonded pair Scarlett O’Hare-Ah and Frannie Bobbit, who are available at the San Diego Humane Society’s Gaines Street campus.

HAM OF THE WEEK

Ex-Navy sailor Richard Sepolio, who veered off the Coronado Bridge and killed four people in Chicano Park, filed a lawsuit alleging it’s the city that is actually at fault despite prosecutors’ claims he was under the influence, speeding and texting while driving.

× Expand Tanyos, Faris

NEWSY BITS

(Click on the upper right-hand corner to enlarge image)