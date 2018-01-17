CityWeek: Where to buy weed; bye, Issa and rats in Camp Pendleton's water system

IN THE WEEDS

It’s 2018 and marijuana sales are finally legal statewide. But, of course, it’s much more complicated than just lighting up. While the state of California allows the sale of recreational marijuana, implementation is left to each city’s discretion. Fortunately, the city of San Diego, unlike larger cities who are still working out the kinks, created a working system to license recreational marijuana dispensaries.

There are 17 licenses granted thus far, all of which can be found on a map on the city’s website. About 12 of the licensed dispensaries are open already – There’s THCSD (3703 Camino Del Rio South, Mission Valley), Urbn Leaf (1028 Buenos Ave., Linda Vista), CannaLand (10630 Willie Baker Way, Spring Valley) and Apothekare (3455 Camino Del Rio South, Mission Valley), to name a few. However, the issued licenses are temporary, lasting only until May when the California Bureau of Cannabis Control will determine whether to grant them annual licenses. These 17 licensed retailers are also the only legal delivery services as well, says local cannabis lawyer Michael Cindrich. While the city can issue more licenses in the future, each City Council district is capped at four dispensaries.

From a buyer’s perspective, that means there are much fewer dispensaries to legally shop at now. And for those looking to consume, there are some rules to follow too. Only people over the age of 21 can purchase, use and grow up to six plants of marijuana. And, smoking in public remains a no-no, as well as driving under the influence of marijuana. Employers also have the right to lay off employees that test positive for marijuana use, and landlords aren’t legally required to allow smoking or growing on their properties. Each of these influence locals, but also keeps San Diego from becoming a destination where people come to take advantage of the new law.

“If you’re a tourist that comes into town, you can’t smoke in your hotel, you can’t smoke on the street, you can’t smoke in the dispensaries,” Cindrich says. “There are places in San Diego where you can purchase, but not a lot of places where you can actually consume.”

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

On Jan. 10, nine-term House Rep. Darrell Issa announced he would not seek reelection in California’s 49th District. News outlets were quick to announce the congressman was retiring, but he did not mention the word retirement in a prepared press release and said he would “continue advocating on behalf of the causes that are most important to me.”

What people are saying:

“Darrell Issa barely won his CA district last time, and the larger part of it went blue, tipping the entire district into Clinton’s column. He knew he wasn’t getting re-elected. I guess it’s back to selling Viper security systems.”

—Joy Reid, political writer and MSNBC correspondent, via Twitter.

“Issa saw tremendous success during his tenure, including numerous bills he introduced [that became] law. Darrell Issa is a champion of limited government and government accountability. His shoes will be tough to fill but we look forward to getting to know who will take on that task.”

—Drew Olbrantz, College Republicans at UC San Diego, in a statement to The Triton.

“What does democracy look like? It looks like hundreds of fierce, passionate, committed, grassroots constituents working every single day to push out their greedy MoC & elect a true representative #DarrellIssa #BoyBye #Indivisible #BlueWave”

—Indivisible San Diego, via Twitter.

NEWSY BITS

