CityYear: A special year-in-review edition of CityWeek

NEWSY BITS

CUTE OF THE YEAR

There was that rescued tiger cub confiscated at the border. There were also the horses and the rescued bunny that survived the Lilac fire. But nothing stole our heart and reaffirmed our existence more than the little girls who showed up for the Women’s March back in January. Nearly a year later, we can still look at pics like this and feel equal parts inspired and overjoyed.

× Expand Photo by Stacy Keck

HAM OF THE YEAR

Chris Cate’s unapologetic leaking? Darrel Issa’s nefarious actions in Congress? Mayor Faulconer’s ineffectual leadership? Duncan Hunter’s… well… everything? All of them came a close second to local labor leader Mickey Kasparian, who closed out 2017 with a fourth lawsuit against him for gender discrimination, sexual harassment and assault, and more. He was removed from his role as president of the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council in May, and finally stepped down this month from the San Diego County Democratic Party Central Committee. Kasparian’s heading into 2018 seeking a gag order on the cases so that they cannot be discussed with third parties, aka the media. In a time when labor, Dems and progressives should be coming together to fight for local issues and candidates, Kasparian is making everyone look bad.