"I went to sleep crying and woke up without an alarm—really just startled because I knew I was going to send my girls to a school that is housed in a Mosque.”

Marwa Abdalla took breaks in between packing her girls’ lunches and combing their hair to cry. The mother of three had to put her fears aside Friday morning and dress her three daughters for school.

Last week, 50 people were killed and more than 40 were wounded at two Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, after a gunman entered the places of worship and began shooting. The terrorist, who had expressed being motivated by President Trump and white extremist ideas, livestreamed his attack on Facebook.

This massacre has become the worst in New Zealand’s modern history, pushing the country’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to proclaim that it had “exposed a range of weaknesses in New Zealand’s gun laws.”

For Muslim community members in San Diego, the massacre was disheartening and yet another tragedy to explain to their children.

Abdalla, a graduate student at San Diego State University, studies how parents speak to their children about their identities, racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia. But even she was left at a loss for words.

“I’ve been doing research in this area for two years and this morning I couldn’t find the words to talk to my girls,” she said. “Sometimes we are so overcome with emotion ourselves that we can’t process events well enough to talk to our children.”

On Friday afternoon, interfaith and community advocacy group leaders gathered at the Islamic Center of San Diego to stand in solidarity with the victims and their families.

Various speakers expressed that now is the time for world leaders, politicians and the media to understand that words matter and it’s important to call out acts of white supremacy when they hurt communities. Hundreds of people also attended a prayer vigil on Sunday with a unified message against hate and gun violence.