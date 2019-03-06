“Unacceptable” bullying

I was a sensitive kid. When bullies and classmates were mean to me, talk behind my back or even say spiteful things to my face, I would take it very personally.

After one particular incident where a bully was telling people that I was too scared to fight him, I just couldn’t get over it. My dad attempted to teach me moves that would help me win physical confrontations, but I would only end up crying. So one day, he just said something that, while it didn’t immediately register at the time, still hits home with me to this day.

“If people aren’t talking about you, that means you’re not worth talking about,” he said.

Actually, that’s a bit of a misquote. It was more along the lines of, “If people aren’t talking shit about you, you ain’t shit,” but I’m sure readers get the gist either way. He was, in his own special dad way, offering a silver lining: That these kids and bullies saw me as important enough to even warrant their scorn. Their behavior, in a sense, was a subconscious manifestation of their own jealousies and insecurities.

I’ve been thinking a lot about my dad’s advice while watching both Democratic and Republican members of Congress come after Rep. Ilhan Omar for her supposedly anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter a few weeks ago. For those who didn’t catch it, Rep. Omar made a rather presumptuous comment that some of her Republican colleagues, such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, often criticize her because of their strong ties to pro-Israeli lobbying groups.

Since Rep. Omar initially first sent those tweets, the controversy has snowballed in large part thanks to Fox News and other conservative outlets foaming at the mouth for any content that isn’t related to the shitshow that’s currently the Commander in Chief. It’s the cable news equivalent of clickbait.

Oh, but how the Democrats just couldn’t resist clicking.

First, I’m not here to render or even offer an opinion on the State of Israel. Honestly, it’s something I’m very passionate about and I’ve often considered myself to be something of a Zionist in the past. Rep. Omar’s allusions that her Republican colleagues are attacking her because they’re ostensibly being paid to (albeit via pro-Israeli lobbying groups) are anti-Semitic at worst and conspiratorial at best. And while she has since apologized and seems to understand now how it is that her words perpetuated and propagated anti-Semitic tropes, that still hasn’t stopped others from coming after her.

Rep. Susan Davis was one of the first local members of Congress to address the controversy. Davis supported a joint statement from House leadership that affirmed their support of Israel. For the most part, Davis has been diplomatic in her criticisms of Omar, but couldn’t resist clicking on the Republican-spun narrative that Omar was being anti-Semitic and not, as she has asserted, simply attempting to bring attention to the problematic roles lobbyists play in Washington.

“This is a point that she and some of her defenders have been trying to make in this debate, that there is a distinction between criticizing the policies of the Israeli government and anti-Semitism,” Davis said in a radio interview on WBUR in Boston. “The political reality here is that she just hasn’t done a very good job of making that distinction in her statements. And it wasn’t good enough for Democrats.”

While I agree that Omar could have been more tactful in her larger points, that doesn’t make those points invalid. And rather than stand up for her colleague, Davis chose to simply add more fuel to the Republican bonfire.

And then there’s local Rep. Juan Vargas, who’s never seen a political controversy bandwagon he didn’t like to jump on.

“It is disturbing that Rep. Omar continues to perpetuate hurtful anti-Semitic stereotypes that misrepresent our Jewish community,” Vargas tweeted on Monday. “Additionally, questioning support for the U.S.-Israel relationship is unacceptable.”

Really? “Unacceptable?” It is absolutely acceptable to question the relationship of the U.S. and Israel, especially considering the far-right policies of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And where was this “unacceptable” language from Dems when the President was saying there were “fine people” among the protestors shouting “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville? The only thing that’s unacceptable here is the way that Democrats are falling all over themselves to condemn Omar, rather than helping their Democratic colleague to understand why her comments were offensive and prejudicial.

There’s something to the logic that if people keep talking about you, then they may see you as a threat. I hope local Reps. like Susan Davis and Juan Vargas understand that by piling onto the Republican-spun controversy du jour, they’re just beginning to look like the bullies themselves.