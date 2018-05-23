CityBeat's Election Endorsements

We realize that many readers may have already sent in their ballots. However, for those old-schoolers out there or for those who haven’t yet mailed their ballots, here are CityBeat’s endorsements for the June primary. We tried to be as comprehensive as possible, but if we missed a race, please feel free to hit us up and we’ll tell you what we think.

STATE OFFICES AND MEASURES

Governor

As with many races on the ballot, this one won’t actually be decided until November and there’s a very good chance, thanks to California’s blanket “top-two” primary system, that two Democrats will end up on the ballot in November. However, things have gotten a little more interesting over the past few weeks. Trump has endorsed Rancho Santa Fe carpetbagger John Cox, so that could garner him enough votes from the far-right fringe to move on to the November election. And while most consider it highly unlikely that Cox would win in the general election, we don’t want to take any chances. After all, we do live in a state that elected Arnold Schwarzenegger. Twice.

This makes it all the more important to get out there and vote for the progressive candidate of your choice. To be honest, there are things we like about all of the respective Democrats in the race, and we’d much rather see two solidly progressive candidates running against each other in November. Of those candidates, we like State Treasurer John Chiang’s no-nonsense attitude toward fiscal matters. We also like former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa’s policies when it comes to transportation and addressing California’s rising poverty. The idea of having the state’s first Asian-American governor or the first Latinx governor since 1875(?!) is very tempting. And sure, in a perfect world, Bernie Sanders would have won the presidency and Delaine Eastin would win this year’s primary and go on to become the first female governor of California.

However…

While we have issues with Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, he’s the right candidate at the right time. If Hillary Clinton were president, we might be more inclined to endorse one of the other Dems, but Newsom has a long track record of outspokenness and action when it comes to progressive policies. While his tenure as mayor of San Francisco was spotty and, eh, salacious, he led California’s charge for marriage equality. Eventually, the rest of the country caught up. He is a natural successor to Jerry Brown and, unlike his first run in 2009, he now has the experience to effectively govern. He’ll also have the temerity and the temperament to take on the Trump administration’s racist and far-right policies. He’s ready.

Lieutenant Governor

This race isn’t as much of a spoil of riches as the governor’s race, but it’s important to keep in mind some of the lieutenant governor’s primary duties when it comes to making the decision between the 11 candidates running for the office. These include serving as leader of the State Senate (as its president), as well as sitting on and guiding the UC Board of Regents, the Cal State University Board, the State Lands Commission and the State Economic Development Commission. Given those responsibilities, we’d like to see a name on the ballot in November who has sound economic ideas for the world’s fifth largest economy, as well as some broad ideas when it comes to higher education.

That being said, of the five progressive candidates on the ballot there is not one ideal choice. While we like Jeff Bleich’s experience as a former Obama aide and progressive attorney, we sort of wish he was running for attorney general instead. Much of the same could be said for upstart candidate Cameron Gharabiklou, but we think he set his sights a little high for a first-time candidate. And a vote for former Richmond Mayor Gayle McLaughlin is certainly tempting, but much in the same way that a vote for Jill Stein was tempting.

That leaves Eleni Kounalakis. She is a rising force in the party and one that has the ability to appeal to both far-left progressives and centrists (hence the endorsements from both Sen. Kamala Harris and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi). She has landed a huge list of endorsements from pro-choice, pro-women, pro-environment and pro-LGBTQ organizations. We think she’ll hit the ground running, and we join fellow alt-weeklies like the Bay Area Reporter and the East Bay Express in supporting her candidacy.

Secretary of State

Between this race and state treasurer, most voters will likely just pick a name from their preferred party and call it a day. However, the secretary of state oversees the state’s elections, its database of registered voters and is also responsible for the disclosure of campaign financial information. These are things voters should really care about. That being said, it’s still tempting to simply check incumbent Alex Padilla’s name. However, it’s worth looking into Oceanside candidate Ruben Major. He’s the kind of upstart candidate that poses a threat to the Democratic establishment and has some very interesting ideas. So, yeah, we endorse Alex Padilla, but if readers find that Major is more their type of candidate, we wouldn’t begrudge them if they cast a vote for him.

State Controller

If readers take anything away from this list of endorsements, we hope they at least just remember the pithy descriptions of what the office is actually in charge of. State controller is essentially the state’s bookkeeper. While the treasurer is ostensibly in charge of spending the money, the duties of the controller are much more broad. The office conducts audits on everything from school districts to oil and gas lease royalties. The latter should especially interest any progressive voter. That being said, we see no reason to change course from incumbent Betty Yee, but it’s not like we have much of a choice; The only other option is an Orange County cab company founder who wants to immediately audit the high-speed rail project. No, thanks.

State Treasurer

This one is a bit more interesting. There’s no incumbent running, and we’ve been on the fence between the two progressives running. Fiona Ma has much more name recognition thanks to her time as a state assemblymember and her time on the State Board of Equalization. To be honest, she’s kind of a badass and should be running for a higher office at this point. Still, we really like Vivek Viswanathan. A former advisor to Gov. Brown and Hillary Clinton, he’s exactly the kind of progressive newcomer CityBeat readers should be paying attention to. A lot has been made of his relative inexperience, but he’s wicked smart and has some great ideas on pensions and health care. We think he’s ready and while Ma is certainly qualified, it just seems like another move in what has already been a career in state politics.

Attorney General

This one is a little tough. On the one hand, there’s nothing particularly disagreeable about incumbent (well, of sorts) Xavier Becerra. He’s served as a more-than-competent U.S. representative and was a natural choice when Gov. Brown needed to replace then-Attorney General Kamala Harris in 2016. I mean, the guy has sued the Trump administration more than 30 times, so what’s not to like, right? Right? Well, it’s a bit telling that he failed to secure his own party’s nomination at the Democratic State Convention a few months ago, while his Democratic opponent, Dave Jones, actually secured more delegate votes. While we think Becerra is doing a good job, we agree with Jones that there’s more to the job than resistance in the form of lawsuits. There needs to be more done when it comes to enforcing environmental regulations, gun laws and the opioid crisis. Dave Jones, who has served two terms as insurance commissioner and leads a consumer protection agency, is a fresh candidate with strong ideals and ideas.

Insurance Commissioner

Speaking of Dave Jones’ old job, there’s something truly charming about the campaign of Dr. Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani-American physician who has pledged not to take any campaign contributions from insurance or pharmaceutical companies. But as the Trump administration continues to chip away at the Affordable Care Act, it’s just too dicey at this point to take a chance on anyone but State Senator Ricardo Lara. A rising progressive star who has the opportunity to be the first openly gay statewide elected official, he has the experience, skills and connections to take on D.C. and the pharmaceutical industry as California inches slowly toward universal healthcare.

State Board of Equalization, 4th District

This state board, which essentially oversees state taxes, was recently stripped of most of its powers by the Legislature. The board is now simply in charge of equalizing property taxes, but there is talk of doing away with it altogether. So winning this seat would be a rather dubious victory, but that being said, we like David Dodson, who has a ton of experience in property appraisals and has worked with the board for over two decades. Ken Lopez-Maddox just conveniently became a Democrat a few months ago, and carpetbagging local Mike Schafer has basically tried to run for every office available. Do not vote for them.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

This race is not part of the top-two primary system so it’s very likely that whomever receives a majority of the vote here will be elected. That being understood, we would encourage readers to vote for longtime public schools advocate and Assemblymember Tony Thurmond. He may not have as much experience as Marshall Tuck (who we also like), but Thurmond is a former school board member and has a solidly progressive voting record. He has also pledged to fight the Trump administration on education funding.

State Assembly, 71st District

Republican Randy Voepel, who has a general dislike of immigrants and cap-and-trade permits for greenhouse gases, currently represents this district. That’s why we strongly encourage all our East County readers to vote for James Elia, a Spring Valley native who has some great stances on income inequality and health care.

State Assembly, 75th District

We commend current Republican Assemblymember Marie Waldron for her outspokenness when it came to the sexual harassment scandals in the state legislature, but we are still supporting Alan Geraci, a true progressive to represent Escondido, San Marcos and other parts of North County.

State Assembly, 76th District

This is the only assembly seat with no incumbent, as Rocky Chavez has opted to run for Congress. Sadly, the Dems have not endorsed one of the two candidates, but between Encinitas City Councilmember Tasha Boerner Horvath and progressive activist Elizabeth Warren (no, not that one), we like Warren.

State Assembly, 77th District

There’s only one Democrat running against Republican incumbent Brian Maienschein in what has become a purplish district. Her name is Sunday Gover, and she’s pretty awesome.

State Assembly, 78th District

Do readers really even have to ask? Todd Gloria. Without question.

State Assembly, 79th District

Democratic incumbent Shirley N. Weber’s speech at the California Democratic Convention blew us away. We wholeheartedly endorse her.

State Assembly, 80th District

Our choice for District 80, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, doesn’t need much of an introduction. The outspoken Democrat has been drafting up legislation like crazy, and we always like what she’s up to.

State Senate, 36th District

This district largely falls in Orange County, but still went blue in 2016. That being said, there’s no reason incumbent Republican minority leader Patricia Bates can’t be bounced from her seat. All voters north of Cardiff should vote for progressive Marggie Castellano.

State Senate, 38th District

Another wide-open race, the man who now holds the seat, incumbent Republican Joel Anderson, is one of the most repugnant politicians to ever come out of San Diego County. Please El Cajon and Escondido, vote for Escondido native and 30-year Cal Fire vet Jeff Griffith.

State Senate, 40th District

This is a one-on-one, red versus blue race for representation of National City, Bonita and other parts of East County. It’s likely both candidates will go on to compete in November, so for all intents and purposes, vote for Democrat incumbent Ben Hueso now and in the fall.

Prop. 68

It’s hard to devise a hypothetical scenario wherein we’d be against the bipartisan Prop. 68, which authorizes the state to sell $4.1 billion worth of bonds for natural resources protection and take steps to adapt to climate change (think more wildfires and floods). Perhaps if we had a president, an EPA or a federal government in general that cared about the dangers of climate change, then we wouldn’t have to worry about it as much. But we do, so an emphatic YES on Prop. 68.

Prop. 69

The U-T’s Joshua Emerson Smith recently wrote an excellent piece on the gax tax and where the money goes when citizens pay that extra 12 cents at the pump. This proposition basically makes sure that the gas tax money is used only for infrastructure and transportation projects. Sure, that should have been written into the law when it was first passed in the State Senate, but this will correct that. Its main opponent, failed mayoral candidate Carl DeMaio, knows that if it passes, it takes away one of his main talking points for his gas tax repeal campaign. So yeah, vote hell yeah on Prop. 69, if only to piss off Carl. Nice.

Prop. 70

Back to climate change, Prop. 70 is one of those trickily-worded ones that voters might be tempted to vote yes on, but, as Admiral Ackbar famously yelled, it’s a trap! It’s actually quite stupid. We’d suggest reading the L.A. Times’ great editorial on it, but basically it amends the state constitution so that the legislature would need a two-thirds majority (rather than a simple majority) to spend money raised from the state’s cap-and-trade permits (permits that companies have to purchase in order to release greenhouse gases). It basically makes it so that the majority party in the legislature (presumably Dems) would have to court the minority party’s vote (likely the GOP) in order to spend permit money on important projects. This would likely result in the Dems having to promise to fund pork projects for GOP legislators in order to get their votes. That’s dumb. And what’s even dumber, it’s only good for one year (2024) and would go back to a simple majority after that. This is the ballot proposition equivalent of WTF?. We honestly can’t believe we spent this much time and ink on it, so just vote no on Prop. 70.

Prop. 71

Most everyone agrees that this is a pretty common sense yes vote. It basically just amends the constitution so that ballot measures take effect five days after the secretary of state certifies the election results, rather than the day after Election Day. It’s common sense because we now have to take into account mail-in and provisional ballots, so this is a safe way to prevent any confusion.

Prop. 72

This one brings out our inner Ron Swanson for sure. This prop basically just allows for home and property owners to install rainwater-capture systems without it contributing to a higher property tax bill. It rewards homeowners for conserving water, and it’s good for the environment. Duh, vote yes.

FEDERAL OFFICES

U.S. Senate

The amount of people running in this race is enough for any voter to simply just throw their hands up and vote for incumbent Dianne Feinstein. Which is precisely why we’re going to insist that readers vote for State Senator Kevin de León in the primary. It’s not so much that we’re in love with de León. Oh, we have some issues with him for sure, including the fact that he was the state senate president pro tem who oversaw a Senate that was eventually exposed as being rife with sexual harassment. However, we do give him credit for attempting to clean up the Senate before handing the reins over to hometown hero Toni Atkins. But to be honest, we can’t help but feel like we need Feinstein’s drive and experience now more than ever. So why then are we endorsing de León for the primary? It’s a simple game of chess, really. You see (and we wish we were kidding about this), a neo-nazi is climbing the polls and according to a recent SurveyUSA poll, he could come in second in the primary. And because of those aforementioned top-two primary systems, he could very well be on the ballot in November. While we have no doubt that Feinstein would crush him like a grape in the November election, we’d rather spare her the indignity of even having to debate this parasite (we’re not even going to print his name). She will undoubtedly come out on top in the primary, which means a second place finish for de León would result in two progressive candidates duking it out to see who will be the biggest thorn in Trump’s side come January 2019.

U.S. House of Representatives, 49th District

There is arguably no more important national race than the one to replace Rep. Darrell Issa. We’ve been pleading with the four Democrats (Doug Applegate, Sara Jacobs, Paul Kerr and Mike Levin) for months for one of them to drop out of the race, but to no avail. Now, what once looked like a great opportunity for a Democratic pickup in the house is now looking like it will be a two-Republican race in November. State Assemblymember Rocky Chavez is a clear frontrunner, while Dianne Harkey has the backing of Issa. There’s also San Diego Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, who now has notoriety thanks to her recent White House visit to discuss her newfound nativism. This means it’s so important, now more than ever, to rally behind one candidate. And while we could sing the praises of all the Democratic candidates, it’s clear now that we have to endorse Doug Applegate. If indeed Chavez comes in first in the primary, we need a candidate that can go toe-to-toe with the former Marine colonel in a military-heavy district (Applegate himself is a retired Marine colonel). We think that Jacobs has a bright future in local and national politics, and Levin’s outspokenness at Issa’s town halls last year was thoroughly impressive, but voters have to remember that Applegate came within 1,600 votes of beating Issa in 2016. With a large progressive turnout in November, Applegate could win and finally flip the 49th.

U.S. House of Representatives, 50th District

One day, hopefully soon, we’ll all be able have a good laugh at Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter’s farcical tenure as a U.S. Congressmember. Even a member of his own party (El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells) thinks he’ll soon be disqualified from the race and is running against him. Until then, we can only pray that one of the three Dems in the race (Josh Butner, Ammar Campa-Najjar and Patrick Malloy) makes it to the November ballot. That’s why, as is the case in the 49th District, it’s time to rally behind Ammar Campa-Najjar. On paper, Butner and Malloy would seem to be safer choices, but Campa-Najjar has shown a lot of backbone, fundraising prowess and progressive idealism. This helped him land the party’s official endorsement at the State Convention in February. If Hunter squeaks out a primary victory, it will still be an uphill battle for Campa-Najjar, but as more of Hunter’s campaign finance shenanigans are exposed, the 50th could be leaning purple by late October.

U.S. House of Representatives, 51st District

South Bay and Imperial Valley progressives are more than happy with incumbent Juan Vargas and given his heckling of Speaker Paul Ryan last week, we’re cool with him as well.

U.S. House of Representatives, 52nd District

Look, we have some issues with Rep. Scott Peters when it comes to his flip-flopping on issues like net neutrality, and GOP candidate Omar Qudrat stands a real good chance of challenging him in November. There are no Democratic candidates challenging Peters, which is a shame given that there’s six Republicans. So yeah, while we would have liked to have seen some new blood in this race, Scott Peters is our choice.

U.S. House of Representatives, 53rd District

Must. Resist. Making. Fun. Of. Morgan. Murtaugh. OK, please don’t vote for the Tomi Lahren clone. Susan Davis all the way here.

CITY AND COUNTYRACES AND MEASURES

Board of Supervisors, District 4

Of all the races on the ballot this year, this was the hardest decision we had to make. This is such an important race, as the Board has immense power over how county money is spent on everything from health emergencies (Hep. A, for example) and mental health, to public parks and housing. The race to replace termed-out Ron Roberts has two excellent choices on the progressive side, but what we fear is that Bonnie Dumanis (the only Republican on the ticket) may win the seat outright. This really sucks, especially in light of the Board’s recent decision to back Trump’s anti-immigration lawsuit against the state of California. We need a Democrat on the all-Republican board now more than ever.

We have been thoroughly impressed by Omar Passons since we first met him last year. We’ve watched him grow as a grassroots candidate, immersing himself in the issues and coming out with solid ideas to tackle large problems. He’s prudent when it comes to the county budget, often preaching that there should always be reserves, but that money should be spent on critical projects and emergencies. As a land use and construction attorney, he has great ideas on overhauling zoning codes in the underdeveloped and unincorporated areas of the county in order to deal with the housing crisis and not just for middle-income renters, but for our homeless and elderly populations as well.

Still, we cannot give him our whole-hearted endorsement. Some members of our staff have real issues with Passons that cannot be ignored, and while we would not begrudge others for voting for him, we will be backing Nathan Fletcher. Just as with Passons, we have watched Fletcher not only grow as a candidate, but as a person as well. While others may look to his Republican past and cry “opportunist” or “hypocrite,” we see someone who has fully embraced the progressive agenda and will fight back against his fellow supervisors should they pull any shenanigans like they have recently. But perhaps, more importantly, he has the governmental experience to be bipartisan and to find solutions where there are seemingly none. He is the right candidate for right now.

Board of Supervisors, District 5

So long, Bill Horn. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. With that out of the way, any Democrat in this race still faces a tough race in what is still a red district. San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond looks to be the GOP frontrunner, but Jim Kern is making some headway. This means that Democrats Michelle Gomez and Jacqueline Arsivaud have a fighting chance. Of the two, we’re backing Arsivaud. In her recent Q&A with the U-T, she showed an impressive knowledge and command of the issues. Her experience in business, philanthropy, environmentalism and land use boards makes her uniquely qualified for the multi-faceted job of county supervisor. Plus, she’s French-American so that’s cool too.

San Diego City Council, District 2

We’d like nothing more than to see Lorie Zapf get bounced from her seat. Her NIMBYism and sky-is-falling attitude when it comes to cannabis and short-term vacation rentals is truly annoying. We think Dr. Jennifer Campbell is more than ready to take over. A family medicine practioner and former member of the Clairemont Town Council, she supports common sense approaches to the issues of homelessness, health and even dockless bikes, whereas Zapf seems stuck in a different century. Vote for Jennifer Campbell.

San Diego City Council, District 4

Honestly, we think Council President Myrtle Cole has done a fine job and see almost no reason to not vote for her. Buuuuuut… watch out for Monica Montgomery. We see bright things for her ahead and wouldn’t mind if readers checked her name instead. Still, Cole has our endorsement. For now.

San Diego City Council, District 6

Councilmember Chris Cate has had a rough, scandal-plagued year, and we’d like him to see him squirm a little bit for that SoccerCity memo fiasco. Tommy Hough is gaining steam in the district as a chummy, down-to-earth progressive that gets along with everyone. He’s also very passionate about the ongoing homelessness crisis, which makes him our pick.

San Diego City Council, District 8

Councilmember David Alvarez will surely be missed on the council, and all four candidates in this race are Democrats. We like Alvarez staffer Vivian Moreno in this race, although we’d be more than happy to have to choose between her and border activist Christian Ramirez in November.

San Diego County District Attorney

Please read last week’s editorial and endorsement of Geneviéve Jones-Wright. We have some reservations, but we think she’ll make for a fine DA and bring some much-needed reforms to the office. Summer Stephan is a fine prosecutor, but she’s just too similar to her former boss Bonnie Dumanis for our tastes.

San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk

In case you missed it, we wrote a feature on ethics attorney Matt Strabone, who’s running to unseat longtime incumbent Assessor Ernest Dronenburg. The latter is banking on voter indifference to his multiple controversies (anti-gay marriage, campaign finance violations, reckless spending, etc.). Don’t be indifferent, as this race will be decided in this election. Matt Strabone is ready for the job and will be a valuable public servant in this important office that’s in charge of property taxes, property value assessments and more.

San Diego County Sheriff

We could list all the ways in which Dave Myers is more than qualified to be the first new County sheriff, but one need only look at incumbent Bill Gore’s record in office as proof that change is needed immediately. There’s the dozens of preventable deaths in county jails between 2007 and 2012 (the highest in the state). There’s the department that’s smothered with allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault, which ultimately costs the county millions in lawsuits. (Check out Aaryn Belfer’s column on page 9 for even more Gore shenanigans). Even the U-T’s tepid endorsement of Gore read like a laundry list of failures that Gore has had plenty of time to fix. We agree with Myers that Gore has shown a pattern of reactionary, outdated methods of law enforcement. What’s more, he has mostly shown a retaliatory attitude toward those who have criticized him. He now says he’s open to new ideas, but only because he’s running for re-election. Once he wins, we’re confident it’ll be back to business as usual. It’s time for a change. Dave Myers is that change.

San Diego County Treasurer/Tax Collector

Honestly, we’d love it if somebody ran against incumbent Dan McAllister, who has held this office since 2002. But he’s running unopposed so maybe write-in Seymour Butts and watch chaos ensue.

Judge of the Superior Court, Office No. 28

The incumbent in this race, Judge Herbert Exarhos, has been on the bench since 1987(!), which is all the more reason to desire someone new. However, his opponent, Escondido attorney Vicki Rothman, once argued conservative position cases on behalf of the U.S. Justice Foundation, a legal advocacy that was founded by disgraced Superior Court Judge Gary Kreep (more on him shortly). Judge Exarhos isn’t perfect, but we’ll stick with him. Plus, he once really pissed off former DA Bonnie Dumanis so he’s got that going for him.

Judge of the Superior Court, Office No. 37

Let us be very clear here: Please vote for literally anyone other than incumbent Judge Gary Kreep. We honestly can’t believe he’s somehow still allowed to run after he was given a public censure last year (the most serious discipline other than removal). Not to mention the fact that he’s been frequently absent from his downtown courtroom in the past year and was once a prominent “birther” conspiracy theorist. CityBeat has been covering Kreep’s creepy behavior for years (honestly, just do a quick Google search) so please vote for Deputy District Attorney Tim Nader.

San Diego Community College District Member, Board of Trustees, District E

This will be a nice placeholder office for current councilmember David Alvarez until he’s ready to run for mayor. That’s not to imply he won’t put all of his efforts into the SDCCD board. Just sayin’ we’re looking forward to 2020.

Chula Vista Mayor

Four candidates have stepped up to bat for Chula Vista’s mayoral seat: incumbent Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, Otay Water District board member Hector Gastelum, local teacher Arthur Kende and Chula Vista Parks Supervisor Daniel Schreck. Our vote will remain with Mary Casillas Salas, a fifth generation Chula Vistan who found herself on the right side of history in 2014, becoming the first Latina mayor not only of Chula Vista, but in all of San Diego County. We predict she and Gastelum will be the top two vote-getters, which will push them on into the November elections. Both are campaigning on the promise to finish development on the bayfront, but the two candidates strike polar opposite tones. Salas advocates for reducing greenhouse gases, protecting immigrant rights and helping people get off the street through CV’s Homeless Outreach Team while Gastelum is a MAGA drum-beater who plans to strip sanctuary laws and has unapologetically tweeted anti-Muslim propaganda, which brought on calls for his resignation from the water board in 2017. Chula Vistans need to stick with Salas.

Chula Vista City Council, District 2

For the first time, voters in Northwestern Chula Vista will be casting their ballot for a geographically-designated city councilmember. This is thanks to a change made to the city’s charter in 2012 that now requires councilmembers to be elected by districts, rather than a citywide vote. Six candidates have thrown their hats into the ring to replace termed-out councilmember Pat Aguilar, and the top two vote getters will move forward to compete in the November races. CityBeat is trying to get Patrick MacFarland to the top. The educator is a political newcomer, but he has a fresh perspective and common-man appeal that has attracted the endorsements of State Sen. Ben Hueso, Senate President pro-tem Toni Atkins and State Assemblymember Shirley Weber.

Measure A

Measure A is a half-cent sales tax increase meant to bolster city services. Annually, the measure would generate $17 million that the city would use to increase 911 emergency call response time, increase police patrol, reduce homelessness and more. Of course, nobody likes paying additional taxes. But a half-cent increase is a worthy sacrifice in exchange for padding safety services that were cut during the recession. The measure also states that there will be citizen oversight and independent audits of the funding. A majority is required for it to pass so overwhelmingly vote yes on Measure A.

Measure B

Measure B, or the Term Limits and Accountability for All Elected Officials Initiative, is a tricky bastard. If passed, the ordinance would repeal the current term limits for the mayor, which is three consecutive four-year terms. The measure would, in turn, impose two consecutive four-year terms on the offices of the mayor, as well as city councilmembers, city clerk and city treasurer. The latter three elective offices currently do not have term limits. In plain text, Measure B sounds like the implementation of a fair system. However, the catch is that Measure B resets the term limits for these offices—meaning currently termed-out National City Mayor Ron Morrison could run for office again. So it should come as no surprise that Morrison is backing Measure B. South Bay readers should not fall for the misleading language. Chula Vista citizens just voted in 2004 to instill the current mayoral term limits, so they should stay as they are. And if you needed any more convincing, Mickey Kasparian’s labor council and unions have dumped a lot of money into supporting Measure B, making it even fishier. A majority is needed to pass the measure, so here’s hoping a majority vote no on Measure B.

Measure C

Also known as the Expand and Strengthen Term Limits Initiative, Measure C is only slightly less confusing than Measure B. But it’s worth paying attention to. C is ultimately B’s opposing measure, and would also require a majority vote to pass. Measure C upholds the current term limits for the mayor (which voters approved in 2004), but imposes a limit of three consecutive four-year terms on the offices of city councilmembers, city clerk and city treasurer. Currently, these offices do not have term limits. Measure C also caps the offices of the mayor, city councilmembers, city clerk and city treasurer to a lifetime total of six four-year terms in all of those offices combined. Current National City Mayor Ron Morrison is, of course, against Measure C, because unlike Measure B, it won’t let him run for mayor again in November. Don’t get lost in the jargon; Measure C encourages new faces with fresh ideas to participate in local government. Vote Yes.

Don’t want to take this whole issue with to the polls with you? Not to worry. Just click here to download a hand cheat sheet.

× Expand Voter guide 2018 cheat sheet

STATE OFFICES AND MEASURES

Governor: Gavin Newsom

Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis

Secretary of State: Alex Padilla

State Controller: Betty Yee

State Treasurer: Vivek Viswanathan

Attorney General: Dave Jones

Insurance Commissioner: Ricardo Lara

State Board of Equalization, 4th District: David Dodson

State Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tony Thurmond

State Assembly, 71st District: James Elia

State Assembly, 75th District: Alan Geraci

State Assembly, 76th District: Elizabeth Warren

State Assembly, 77th District: Sunday Gover

State Assembly, 78th District: Todd Gloria

State Assembly, 79th District: Shirley Weber

State Assembly, 80th District: Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher

State Senate, 36th District: Marggie Castellano

State Senate, 38th District: Jeff Griffith

State Senate, 40th District: Ben Hueso

Prop. 68: Yes

Prop. 69: Yes (nice)

Prop. 70: No

Prop. 71: Yes

Prop. 72: Yes

FEDERAL OFFICES

U.S. Senate: Kevin de León

U.S. House of Representatives, 49th District: Doug Applegate

U.S. House of Representatives, 50th District: Ammar Campa-Najjar

U.S. House of Representatives, 51st District: Juan Vargas

U.S. House of Representatives, 52nd District: Scott Peters

U.S. House of Representatives, 53rd District:Susan Davis

CITY AND COUNTY RACESAND MEASURES

Board of Supervisors, District 4: Nathan Fletcher

Board of Supervisors, District 5: Jacqueline Arsivaud

San Diego City Council, District 2: Jennifer Campbell

San Diego City Council, District 4: Monica Montgomery or Myrtle Cole

San Diego City Council, District 6: Tommy Hough

San Diego City Council, District 8: Vivian Moreno

San Diego County District Attorney: Geneviéve Jones-Wright

San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk: Matt Strabone

San Diego County Sheriff: Dave Myers

San Diego County Treasurer/Tax Collector: Dan McAllister

Judge of the Superior Court, Office No. 28: Herbert Exarhos

Judge of the Superior Court, Office No. 37: Tim Nader

San Diego Community College District Member,Board of Trustees, District E: David Alvarez

Chula Vista Mayor: Mary Casillas Salas

Chula Vista City Council, District 2: Patrick MacFarland

Measure A: Yes

Measure B: No

Measure C: Yes