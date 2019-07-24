There were a lot of big reveals and momentous, buzz-worthy stories that came out of Comic-Con this year. Did the mayor really walk out of an Amazon Prime panel after it was revealed that the show being discussed had to do with issues of immigration? #OMG #ProbablyNot #WhoCares

I had a few geek-worthy moments myself. The Steven Universe movie looks amazing (seriously, if readers and/or their kids and/or their grandkids aren’t watching that show, they’re seriously missing out), and I lamented not being able to get into the appearance from creator Rebecca Sugar down the street from the convention center.

Another moment was the revelation of the plans for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which includes (#Shooketh) a woman Thor and (#Gasp) a lesbian king of Asgard. Yes, I found this to be incredibly exciting even while sexist fanboys took to Twitter to reveal themselves as fragile incels.

Another particularly exciting aspect of the MCU is a new animated series called What If…? The name wasn’t particularly exciting for non-geeks, but for an early Modern Age (think the mid ’80s through the ’90s) comic-book fan such as myself, this was huge. For those unfamiliar with Marvel’s What If…?, it was a series of monthly books beginning in the late ’70s that explored what would have happened if certain monumental events within the Marvel Universe had unfolded a different way.

I poured over these books when I was kid. I’m still not sure what it was that I found so appealing; this idea of rewriting history even if it was purely speculative and just for one issue. I ate up stories on topics that ranged from what things would have been like if the radioactive spider had bitten someone other than Peter Parker, or if the X-Men had died on their first mission. I like to feel like it laid the groundwork for my now insatiable appetite for speculative fiction, and why I now count The Handmaid’s Tale, The Man in the High Castle and The Plot Against America as a few of my favorite books.

This got me in an overall speculative mood as I walked around the absolute shitstorm that was the Gaslamp area on Sunday morning. I began to think about all the monumental events, elections and political happenings that took place in San Diego over the last few years.

What if… voters had never passed the pension-reforming Prop. B?

What if… Bob Filner had never resigned?

What if… Todd Gloria had decided to run as mayor in the 2014 election?

What if… the County Board of Supervisors had taken the Hepatitis A crisis more seriously?

What if… District 50 voters had actually shaped up and voted Duncan Hunter out in 2018?

What if… Carl DeMaio had won a seat in Congress?

That last one still makes me shudder. And this was just a few of the rather bizarre scenarios that ran through my head and I weaved in and out of throngs of people that had invaded downtown. But the one thought that really got to me was inspired by a tweet sent out by homeless advocate Michael McConnell just before the beginning of Comic-Con.

“If attending #SDCC2019, please be mindful of the hundreds of San Diegans who call the downtown sidewalks home. #SDCC #SDCC19,” read the tweet and was accompanied by a picture of homeless citizen sleeping at a bus stop.

And as I crossed the street, dodging what was probably the hundredth e-scooter of the day, I got to thinking:

What if… San Diegans got just as upset about seeing homelessness as they did about scooters littering the sidewalks?

What if the San Diego Police Department was directed to cease issuing tickets to homeless residents and focus primarily on ticketing scooter riders who continue to skirt traffic laws?

What if… instead of trying to pass a large initiative to expand the convention center, in hopes that Comic-Con will stick around past 2024, voters were allowed to weigh in on a far-reaching and bold initiative that would solely attempt to solve the homeless and housing crises once and for all?

What if?