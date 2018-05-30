A challenge to readers from a formerly ignorant voter

By the time our next issue hits stands, voters will have already made their voices heard in the first major election since November 2016. I don’t think I need to point out the significance of that particular election, or what it had meant to progressive voters at the time, but as I write this I can’t help but feel the same uneasiness that I did in the early morning hours of Nov. 8.

I was one of the few people who wasn’t surprised when Trump was elected, but since that election, I’ve been buoyed and inspired by the emergence of movements like Indivisible. However, regular readers of this space will remember that I’ve also been skeptical about the staying power of such movements. Anyone remember Occupy Wall Street? Heard about a Tea Party rally lately?

I don’t want to downplay the important work of the Indivisible movement. There are literally thousands of people who are now much more engaged and educated thanks to the group’s efforts. But even with the emergence of these grassroots organizations, the emphasis is still primarily focused on national and state elections. The constant bombardment of social media posts about the shitshow in the White House mostly only serve to vindicate and validate our opinions. Meanwhile, important local elections have taken a backseat to national races that, while important, will likely not have as big of a daily impact as, say, who voters elect as their next city councilmember or who the superintendent of their child’s school district will be.

I get it. We’re just spread too thin to care about every single candidate and every single issue. Primary elections can be particularly overwhelming considering the sheer amount of candidates on the ballot. Middle and lower-middle-class voters are often too busy just trying to survive or provide for their families to research every single candidate and ballot measure. It’s much easier to simply check the name of the incumbent or vote for the person whose name we recognize.

I’ve been guilty of doing this myself. I’ve let life get in the way of doing my due diligence when it came to the candidates and just checked the name of the Democrat. In the past, I’ve likely helped elect people or reelect incumbents who didn’t deserve my vote. I do not feel good about this, but it is what it is and I will not make that mistake again.

My point is that while I’d like to think that CityBeat readers are a woke and politically active bunch, the above description of myself could very well be describing the average voter. A recent University of Virginia study found that 30 percent of voters failed to complete their ballots in 2016, and most of those blank bubbles were for down-ballot races for local offices and seats.

And while we have made our own recommendations and endorsements in the last issue, I’d like to issue the following challenge to voters: If you know someone who seems a little too hyper-focused on national politics, slide into their DMs or reply to their tweets this week and ask them how they’re feeling about a candidate down the ballot. Better yet, do it in person. Whether it’s the County Board of Supervisors race or the judge of the Superior Court, it’s likely we all know someone who could stand to have a conversation about one of the lesser-known races. If they don’t know about it, then engage with them. Send them a couple links you found to be useful.

Local races aren’t glamorous, but they are crucial. The world is filled with enough social media trolls and political disinformation (often served up on cable TV that has no vested interest in the day-to-day issues affecting San Diego County). Actually having a discussion with a friend about local politics can serve as something that makes all the difference. Even if that conversation turns into a heated debate, your friendship will be better for it. And so will democracy.