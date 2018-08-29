A hard look at Duncan Hunter… and ourselves

× Expand Photo by Terrance Rodgers Duncan Hunter

At this point, there have been countless news articles and opinionated editorials about Representative Duncan Hunter. For those who may have just ascended from an underground bunker, the local Republican congressman has been indicted, along with his wife Margaret, on 60 counts of using campaign money for personal expenses. If readers would like to know more about the myriad of disturbing and downright ridiculous things the Hunters are alleged to have expensed using campaign funds, they need only read Spin Cycle this week or do a quick search on Google.

But I come not to speak of the disgraced Duncan Hunter Jr. The “Dunc,” as we like to call him around the office, has long made himself an easy target for CityBeat, and we’ve often lampooned his ridiculous behavior and blasé attitude. We even make fun of him more than one-term City Councilmember and failed mayoral and congressional candidate Carl DeMaio. See, I just can’t help myself.

What I really want to talk about is us. You know, we, the people. This interventionist outlook was not a result of Hunter’s indictment, nor was it a result of his defiance and charges that members of the liberal, “deep state” justice department are conspiring to bring him down (even though the interim director of the U.S. Attorney’s office who brought the charges was appointed by Republican Attorney General Jeff Sessions). And no, this need to speak to readers directly wasn’t even a result of a recent Survey USA poll that showed Hunter still in the lead for reelection.

No, rather, it was actually the death of Sen. John McCain that made me think it was time for a heart-to-heart. What does one have to do with the other? Well, nothing on the surface, but with all the heartfelt tributary reflections of McCain, I couldn’t help but think of how the senator contributed to an ongoing trend in politics.

You see, there are many in my profession who might argue that Trump signals some kind of regressive death knell for holding politicians to a higher standard. That our morals and principles are being bombarded and challenged at such an increased rate that what we define as acceptable behavior is becoming increasingly skewed. Liberals and Democrats love to trot out the tired “what if Obama had done what Trump is doing?” line, but the fact is that political standards (and double standards) were being eroded long before Trump ever heard his political calling.

When it comes to McCain, his selection of Palin as his running mate was just one of many cracks when it comes to the idea of political standards. Love her or hate her, there are many who saw themselves in her. And while her political career is all but over, she did serve to bring all of us down a notch. She proved, once and for all, that when it comes to what voters deem electable, the line of acceptability continues to rapidly erode.

If Hunter is reelected in November, and he most likely will be, it will be yet another crack in our standards. It is both a blessing and a curse that we no longer hold politicians to such high standards anymore. On the one hand, it humanizes them and reinforces the idea that they are just as corruptible and vice-ridden as we are. However, once we accept this idea that one type of behavior is acceptable, the more likely we are to accept more bad behavior. Where do we draw the line? What remains unacceptable when that line keeps moving?

Imagine for a moment if, after former Sen. Al Franken was accused of sexual misconduct, he’d stood in front of the Capital and pulled a Roy Moore, blaming the victims and claiming that it was a conspiracy hatched by some illuminatus. Or what if former mayor Bob Filner, instead of resigning, had kept fighting the multiple charges of sexual harassment while also claiming it was some right-wing conspiracy hatched by Carl DeMaio and his cabal of Log Cabin Republicans? Sorry, again, couldn’t help myself.

For years, I’ve stridently argued that Democrats and progressives need to fight dirtier. That the reason we keep losing the battle over the hearts and minds of voters is, despite what Michelle Obama might argue, we don’t stoop as low as they do. But do we need to go full wingbat? Do we lower our standards and start stridently defending, right or wrong, the vile actions of members of our own party (see: Eric Massa, Anthony Weiner, etc.)?

Or do we continue to fight for standards even against the highly financed, wholly corruptible Duncan Hunters of the world?