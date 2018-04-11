A legacy we can all believe in

When most of us think about retirement, we often envision doing the things we’d most like to do now, but don’t have the time: traveling more, enjoying quality time with family, catching up on all those books that have been piling up.

Almost 10 years ago to the day, former CityBeat associate editor Kelly Davis reported on David Ross’ struggle to get more portable toilets in the downtown area for the homeless citizens. Known by most as “The Water Man” or “Waterman Dave,” the then-68-year-old Ross had previously made a good living as a Mercedes-Benz salesman. Once he retired, he likely could have spent the rest of his life doing what most people do when they retire, but chose instead to become an advocate for the homeless. He often used most of his social security income to buy bottles of water to hand out to homeless citizens, hence the nickname.

But Ross wasn’t content simply handing out water and hugs to the San Diegans who needed it most. He relentlessly advocated for public restrooms, storage facilities, public feedings and better treatment from the San Diego Police Department. In 2010, he filed a lawsuit against the city after a police officer roughed him up for handing out water. Ross said at the time that he suffered a concussion and a torn rotator cuff, and while no charges were filed against the officer, the incident spoke volumes about his resilience and how he was unafraid to stand up against laws he felt were unjust and unnecessary.

And he wasn’t just a tireless advocate on the street either. He would often show up to city council sessions to rail against councilmembers and the mayor. For over three years, he lobbied the City Council relentlessly, specifically focusing on then-Councilmember Kevin Faulconer (whose district included downtown) to fund more public restrooms. While some would say he was too outspoken and lacked tact, he succeeded in getting some funding with help from other homeless advocacy organizations. But as we all know now, the public restroom situation in downtown was never fully addressed.

Despite being mugged and even stabbed; despite suffering multiple strokes and, in the end, succumbing to brain cancer this past week, Ross continued to be a champion for San Diego’s homeless citizens. And as many local politicians tweet and send out statements about Ross’ death and legacy, it’s worth taking a moment to not only remember Ross, but to also think about how many who honor him now didn’t take his warnings seriously while he was alive.

He wasn’t San Diego’s first homeless advocate nor will he be the last. I only met him once very briefly, but his enthusiasm and passion for the cause was infectious. He had a way of explaining things where you couldn’t help but agree with him. I see that same commitment and outspokenness in homeless advocates such as Michael McConnell, Steph Johnson and John Kitchin. I’ll leave it to those who knew Ross better to properly eulogize his entire life, but what a legacy he left in his golden years. I’m happy to have received a hug from him once and can only hope that, when my time comes, I leave behind a legacy as amazing as his. At the end of the day, we should all strive, as he put it, to help restore “some semblance of human dignity” to those who most need it.