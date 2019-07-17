A letter from the past

Letter from Cleetus P. O’Malley, dated March 13, 1908, and sent to the San Diego Union newspaper in response to road developments in the San Diego area.

Now I ain’t no hoople-headed alarmist who do not like progress when it comes to our roads and thoroughfares, but these cars are bestial, unruly contraptions that, begging your forgiveness for my crassness, are not worth the bird in the bush.

And while I may be a simple prospector who came west to make his fortune, I am of an age where I can remember the days when life was simpler. We needn’t not have to worry about things such as automobiles hithering and tithering all over our fine streets and scaring the horses. Why, just a fortnight ago, I was almost struck in the street by one of these cursed contraptions. The driver, who I was later told is some high-falutin fella name of Clyde Adair, seems to think our roads were built for his smoke-billowing, rasp-inducing machine that, as far as I can tell, only serves to make pedestrians, riders and bicyclists feel as if they’re in imminent danger.

Now comes the news, printed in your fine periodical, that the city will be issuing a bond to not only pave our thoroughfares in order to accommodate these automobiles, but to henceforth remove horse posts and stables in order to accommodate for something called “parking spaces.”

Cripes, I say! Phooey, to that, I say! Who are these city councilmembers to make decisions for us common-folk in service to the automobile-operating elite. I dare say, what’s next? Allotted portions of public land where they can station their motorized contraptions for free? Special lanes simply so they can go forth unhindered? The complete removal, heaven forbid, of horse-based transportation altogether?

Again, I understand the concerns of the citizenry in relation to the need for safe and affordable transportation. For a simple prospector such as myself, a simple steed, and a post to which to tether him to, is all I need. But I see the value in contraptions such as the bicycle. They are thoroughly functional and do not hinder my passage into the canyons to prospect, nor do they need some sort of city-ordained lot for which to store them.

But it’s enough for me to exclaim “tarnation” when I see these reprobates (again, please forgive my crassness) in their fancy automobiles getting special treatment at the expense of bicyclists, straphangers and riders such as myself. Many taxes have been levied so that we may enjoy this fine township (I do declare, probably one of the finest), only to watch these elected officials bend over sideways to accommodate automobiles.

I declare, I will not stand for it, good sirs! Henceforth, I will start a campaign to make sure our roads remain what they have always been built for: horses, bicycles and streetcars. And even while the streetcars (I’ve also heard some of the more uneducated populace refer to them as trolleys) are also burdensome at times, I see how, unlike the automobile, they function as a means to transport quantities of people en masse. What’s more, they came in quite handy when I once had to hire some men to work my gold claim and guard it from marauders.

I do not fancy myself a Luddite, good sirs, nor do I portend to encumber the natural order of progress, but we must save our streets and thoroughfares. Progress will not come at the expense of others. Furthermore, the passages we now use to tie our horses, or so that others may use to ride their bicycles, will not be refashioned so that some pecunious fop may leave his idle automobile for hours at a time and in an area that was built for a sole purpose: for the public to congregate without fear or having been struck by one of these cursed machines.

With respect and all sincerity,

Cleetus P. O’Malley