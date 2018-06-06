A new San Diego

The issue of CityBeat that comes out the Wednesday after an election is always a tricky beast. I’m sure readers would love to hear some post-election analyses, but unfortunately we had to put this issue to bed well before the polls closed on Tuesday.

I can’t offer any predictions on what the new district attorney should tackle first (technically, I can say “new” for either candidate since Summer Stephan was appointed), nor can I speculate on who might win in the general election in November.

What I can speculate about, however, is just how much these candidates are set to inherit, whether they’re sworn in within a few weeks or in January 2019. In a recent editorial on the front page of the Sunday Review section of The New York Times, columnist Steve Kettmann wrote about the “Californization of American politics.” The premise was simple: that our state has, over the past decade and especially within the last two years, emerged as more of a political superpower than ever. With the world’s fifth largest economy, a multibillion-dollar state budget surplus and a deep-blue defiance toward the policies of President Trump, California should no longer be seen by the rest of the nation, as “the outlier, unintimidating, superficial and flaky,” but as a state that is “reinventing itself as the moral and cultural center of a new America.”

I’m not sure I buy into all of Kettmann’s logic about the “new California.” Sure, California has long been a trendsetter when it comes to helping to shift the national narrative on everything from marijuana to marriage equality, but we still have a long way to go before everyone in Oklahoma and Kansas are on the same page. Still, as we move into the future, California is set to be the standard-bearer for issues such as environmentalism, women’s rights and even net neutrality and universal health care. And as Trumpism crashes and burns over the next few years, it will be California’s politicians, who will be sounding the alarms and moving into the national spotlight.

And where does San Diego fit into all of this? Party preferences and voter demographics are changing rapidly in the city and county. Once reliably red areas are increasingly trending purple these days, and it’s easy to envision that many local politicians representing San Diego will likely move onto bigger things. Assemblymembers such as Todd Gloria and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher and State Senate President pro tempore Toni Atkins, as well as city politicians like Councilmember David Alvarez and, yes, even Mayor Kevin Faulconer, seem destined to become larger players in their respective parties.

Over the past few years, San Diego has become an example of what to do and what not to do when it comes to issues that affect the entire nation. Just as we transitioned smoothly into legalized cannabis and set an example for other major cities, we embarrassed ourselves when it came to dealing with an increasing homeless population and the resulting outbreak of a deadly disease. Rents continue to increase to the point of complete unaffordability with no end in sight, while potential remedies (vacation rental legislation and further amending zoning laws for further development) continue to get kicked down the road.

With the end of the primary season comes a bit of a post-election respite. Trust me, I understand, but San Diego progressives can’t afford to take their foot off the gas (or, in the spirit of increased bike-friendly streets, foot off the pedal). Do not become disenchanted. The political winds are in our sails and the next few months will only see increased attention on issues such as homelessness, housing and immigration. San Diego has the potential to be a model for other cities on how to deal with major problems. But that only happens if citizens keep the pressure on local officials, whether they’re running in November or already safely in office, to fight back against the backwards agenda of Trump and local politicians like Duncan Hunter and Kristin Gaspar.

We can be a new San Diego.