A policy of punishment

“It is a cruel jest to say to a bootless man that he oughta lift himself by his own bootstraps.”

—Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 1967

Toward the end of his life, Martin Luther King, in his capacity to be infinitely prophetic and ahead of his time, began speaking about something called “guaranteed annual income.” With President Johnson’s “unconditional” War on Poverty in full swing by this time, King took the idea a step further than the expansions to Social Security benefits and food stamps implemented by the Johnson administration.

Yes, King was indeed calling for a guaranteed income for those most in need and rallied the Black community to “organize people all over our country.”

Don’t get it twisted. Yes, Martin Luther King was a socialist.

The national narrative was changing in the late ‘60s. Without getting too hyperbolic, the civil rights movement had helped usher in a new logic that poverty should not be treated as a crime. King was preaching a very basic truth: People should not be punished for being poor or despondent. They should be helped and we should all do our part to help them.

I thought about this a lot when Mayor Faulconer gave his State of the City address this past week. It’s been a rough year for the mayor, no doubt, and I give him credit for speaking with decisiveness and authority on issues like affordable housing and addressing our city’s poverty and inequality.

“We are in a housing crisis. We cannot ignore it,” said the mayor.

When it came to homelessness, the mayor’s plans were much more substantial than last year, and I applaud his further commitment to leaning more toward housing-first policies, as well as storage facilities for homeless people to store their belongings, a “housing navigation” center and working with the Board of Supervisors to expand psychiatric care. But just as I was about to throw up my hands and cry “finally!”, the mayor had this to say:

“For individuals who refuse shelter and services and for criminals who hide among our homeless population, these are not options in our city anymore. We must reduce homelessness, not enable it. We must reduce suffering, not condone it. We must punish crime, not ignore it. America’s Finest City will no longer tolerate the use of a sidewalk, a riverbed or a tarp as a home.”

While the mayor may have meant to be compassionate, his choice of words and tone suggested a doubling down on his law-and-order sweeps of homeless encampments.

And not even a week went by before a dozen people were arrested on Sunday for passing out food to homeless citizens in a park in El Cajon. The people arrested (to be fair, they were told they had been arrested, but were given citations and were not officially detained) were part of a group called Break the Ban, who handout food in defiance of the city’s recent passage of a supposedly temporary ordinance that bans food sharing in public. The El Cajon City Council unanimously passed the ordinance with the support of Mayor Bill Wells and have maintained that the ban was a matter of public safety and a response to the county’s hepatitis A crisis. But with that crisis dissipating, isn’t it at least time for Mayor Wells to stand by what he told CityBeat after the ordinance was passed?

“People are saying ‘Oh if you give a sandwich to a homeless person then we’ll arrest you’ which couldn’t be further from the truth,” Wells said.

Make no mistake: Homeless laws like the one in El Cajon and the policies of San Diego are meant to punish the homeless under the guise of public safety. Somewhere along the line, it became an acceptable narrative that those who most need our help should be forced to accept it. While I applaud the mayor for drifting toward sensible policies, the message most people seem to understand, but that politicians never seem to grasp, is still as simple as ever: Just as the people who are trying to help do not deserve to be punished, those who need that help also do not deserve to be punished.