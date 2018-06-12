A post-primary airing of grievances

× Expand Frank Costanza

In one of my favorite Seinfeld episodes “The Strike” (pretty much the only good episode from season nine. Yeah, I said it. Fight me.), the character of Frank Costanza details some of the traditions that are part of his made-up, anti-corporate, Christmas-esque holiday, Festivus. One of those traditions, “The Airing of Grievances,” essentially entails that Festivus participants go around the room and tell others all the ways they’ve disappointed them over the past year.

I mean, what a brilliant concept. Instead of gathering with family and friends and feigning politeness, we get to air out our personal beefs and, perhaps, make someone think about how their behavior might affect others. Think of it as a holiday-themed intervention and just in time for New Year’s where, hopefully, Aunt Becky will begin to finally realize just how disgusting her racist Facebook posts are to others. After all, behaviors will not change unless those closest to us have the courage to say something and we are open and vulnerable enough to listen.

As I watched the results of the California primary trickle in last Tuesday night, the Festivus words of Frank Costanza echoed through my head, “I got a lot of problems with you people! And now you’re gonna hear about it!”

Most of that initial rage and disappointment was channeled on Twitter, but I honestly still can’t believe some of the results from June 6. So yeah, strap in, ‘cause I’ve got some issues with you people.

37 percent? 37 PERCENT?!

That’s the percentage of the electorate that actually showed up on Tuesday. In San Diego, the turnout was even more abysmal. So much for that blue wave, eh?

But the real disappointment didn’t come with the fact that so few progressives showed up to vote. It’s that so many voters didn’t care enough to educate themselves about some of the down-the-ballot races for important state and local offices. In this post-2016 world we live in, where Trump has all but proven that educating oneself on the issues is crucial in order to fight back, why did so many Trump-esque candidates move on to the November runoff or win outright. Glad you asked…

× Expand Ammar Campa-Najjar

Time to forget the 50th?

How does Rep. Duncan Hunter—a guy with multiple ethics violations and who is basically a pawn for the Trump administration—get 48 percent of the vote? Meanwhile progressive dreamboat Ammar Campa-Najjar only gets 16 percent? Simple: money and low voter turnout. Fox News consumers and hardline immigration zealots love Hunter and will flock to the polls to vote for the guy that, despite being investigated by the FBI, they see as Making San Diego Great Again. They don’t care how many plane tickets he buys for his kid’s bunny using their campaign contributions, nor do they give a shit about his real passion in life (vaping and smoking cigars at posh D.C. nightclubs). All they care about is his photo ops at the border promising to build the wall.

Meanwhile, Campa-Najjar’s poor showing in the district all but guarantees that the national Democratic party will consider a pickup there to be a lost cause. Voters in the district should not let them forget it and insist that they pour money into running ads against Hunter. Considering Hunter’s shenanigans, there should be no one with such a large political target on their back as him, but the seat won’t flip without progressives insisting Campa-Najjar get some of the financial pie when it comes to campaign dollars.

Here come the 49ers

Nowhere was it more evident that money still trumps passion than in this race. While we at CityBeat speculated early that Diane Harkey stood a very good chance of winning Darrell Issa’s old seat, the momentum seemed to be with center-right Republican Rocky Chavez heading into the primary. But Chavez only raised a little over $200,000 for his campaign to the $1.8 million combined from outside groups opposing him. This resulted in uber-right winger Harkey getting first place and 25 percent of the vote. The silver lining? Second place Democrat Mike Levin will have a clear path to victory and can flip the seat, as the numbers show that more people voted for the Democratic candidates than the GOP ones. We were the first San Diego publication to champion Levin’s candidacy, and while we have some issues with where some of his campaign contributions are coming from (one of the reasons we endorsed Doug Applegate in the primary), Levin has proven himself to be an excellent fundraiser and we are officially back on his bandwagon.

Law & Order: Business-as-Usual Unit

On June 5, the San Diego Free Press published an op-ed by R. Zamora titled “A Vote for Summer Stephan and Sheriff Bill Gore is an Endorsement of Police Brutality.” In it, the writer details a horrific incident where a cousin was shot 16 times by a Sheriff’s deputy, despite the fact that he was already laying on the ground and had surrendered. Eight months later, District Attorney Summer Stephan ruled the shooting justified. Zamora’s story is not an isolated incident, and most progressive voters agree that county and city law enforcement could use some reforming, especially when it comes to racial profiling and de-escalation.

Instead, voters either didn’t care or didn’t know what they were voting for when they bubbled in the incumbent boxes next to Gore and Stephan. Not only did they win, but they won so handily, they will undoubtedly consider it to be a mandate to continue their troubling policies. Seriously folks, with all the excellent reporting that’s been done on the troubles with the Sheriff’s Department (including the many deaths that continue to happen while people are in custody at county jails), and Stephan’s reiteration that she isn’t going to change much of her prosecutorial policies, y’all voted them in anyway. As Stephan deftly pointed out on KUSI after she already knew she was going to win: “San Diegans want experience, not experiments.” They sure do.

John Cox… like, really?

Do San Diegans even know what this guy’s about, or do they just know he’s from San Diego and has the same last name as the cable company that provides their Fox News? This carpet-bagging opportunist is like the alt-right version of Jack Kemp, but with a dash of Alex Jones-ish paranoia about transvestites. I couldn’t be more afraid that he’ll actually win in November, especially if rabid right-wingers have things like gax tax repeals to vote for in November. Speaking of which…

For real tho, why is Carl DeMaio still a thing?

And why is he taking credit for Diane Harkey and John Cox winning? Seriously dude, go away.

How did this guy win?!

I think the biggest disappointment for me personally was watching the results come in for the County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk race. CityBeat beat the drum for political newcomer Matt Strabone, only to watch him get beat by incumbent Ernie Dronenburg by almost 25 points. An incumbent, it should be pointed out, who seems to like to give huge tax breaks to his corporate campaign contributors and once denied marriage licenses to LGBTQ citizens. Given the margin of victory, I have no doubt that many Democratic voters just simply bubbled in the incumbent box and went on with their day. I get it, it’s not a sexy race and many people probably just thought, “Well, he’s the incumbent and he hasn’t been kicked out of office. He must be OK.”

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Matt Strabone

A word of advice, my friends: DON’T JUST FILL IN THE INCUMBENT BUBBLE! LEAVE IT BLANK IF YOU AREN’T FAMILIAR WITH THE RACE! THIS ISN’T A STANDARDIZED TEST! YOU WILL NOT LOSE POINTS IF YOU DON’T FILL IN ALL THE BUBBLES! ALL YOUR OTHER VOTES WILL STILL COUNT!

And, also, how did this freakin’ guy win?

Judge Gary Kreep, a censured Obama birther who barely shows up for work and who is known to call women lawyers appearing in his courtroom “Bun Head” and “Ms. Dimples” beat deputy DA Matt Brower by four points in the race for Superior Court Judge. And while Brower certainly has a shot at beating Kreep in November, I’d really like to know how Kreep got over 150,000 votes in the first place. Are there still Obama birthers? Fringe anti-fems who like the fact that he’s a sexist.

Nope, once again, it came down to voter indifference. When a Facebook friend of mine admitted to accidentally voting for him, I posted some news stories from over the years about Kreep on her thread. Her response?

“Where was all this information before we voted?”

Really? Really?!

A quick Google search provides plenty of articles and information about every single respective candidate. Sure, some of it more reliable than others, but each major news outlet has info and endorsements of those races that people are wondering about. We have no excuses anymore for being so utterly lazy and indifferent.

There really is a point to all of this airing of grievances: I wanted to let readers know how I feel and they, in return, would let me know their own grievances. A week before the election, I challenged readers to engage with their friends about some of the important down-the-ballot races that their friends might not be informed about. Who’s to say that ever happened, but if it didn’t, then perhaps I could have done more to get the word out on important candidates that didn’t get as much media attention as they deserved. While we wrote some profiles over the past year on some of our favorite progressives running, it was sporadic at best.

We at CityBeat also need to be better about engaging readers. Social media outlets like Facebook have made it increasingly more difficult to get our stories in front of people without paying the site and, let’s face it, we don’t want to give Facebook money.

As the editor of San Diego’s only alt-weekly, this isn’t a wide-eyed moment of clarity for me. We do the best we can with the limited resources (read: money) and staff that we have, and we’re almost always stretched thin, but we can always do more. I will do more from now until November in hopes that voters truly do feel informed and ready to make decisions when they vote in the midterms. From now and until then, I invite every CityBeat reader, new and established, to write me at my email and let me know how they felt about the primaries, what races they feel are important to cover and, most of all, how we can do better in the future.

Serenity now.