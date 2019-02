In Friday’s Union-Tribune, a cartoon was published in the Editorial and Opinion section that was grossly offensive. The cartoon, drawn by staff cartoonist Steve Breen, attempted to draw, as the paper put it later, an “ironic parallel” between actor Jussie Smollett and other “famous African-American storytellers” such as James Baldwin and Toni Morrison. The cartoon was neither ironic or funny, and the response on social media was understandably angry and swift. The U-T’s publisher and Editorial and Opinion Director have since removed the cartoon and issued an apology, as has Breen himself.

A story from Instagram calling for a U-T boycott.

First, we at CityBeat also find that the cartoon was in extremely poor taste, but we will stop short of calling for a full boycott of the Union-Tribune, as many have done. And while it’s certainly any reader’s prerogative whether or not to support the paper after the publishing of such a cartoon, it’s worth noting that there are hundreds of dedicated employees at the U-T who bust their ass every day to report the news, hold politicians accountable and write editorials that make a difference. To punish them over a cartoon they likely never saw until it went to print is unfair to them.

Instead, we encourage readers to write letters or, if they prefer, to continue to tweet to the publisher, the Editorial and Opinion Director (Matt Hall) or to Breen himself to let them know just how disappointing this was to them. Call for more diversity. Demand better judgment. They will listen. They will be accountable. They will do better. We are confident in this.