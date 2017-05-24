A view from across the pond

As I’m writing this, it’s nearly midnight in Barcelona, Spain where I’ve been vacationing with my mother for the last few days. It was around this time last night that my mother came running out of her room in the apartment we rented to tell me that there had been a terrorist attack at a concert in Manchster.

“Manchester,” I thought, “Wow, I was just there the other day.”

Sure, I had only been there for a five-hour layover in the airport, but it seemed eerie nonetheless. Keep in mind I didn’t yet know just where the attack had happened or just how gruesome it was. Flashbacks of the terrorist attack at the Bataclan in Paris was my most immediate reference. When you’re conceptualizing adults, it’s just somehow easier to manage the shock of it all.

But children. Children are another matter. Twenty-two victims in all and one confirmed as young as 8 years old. It’s not unreasonable to speculate that for some of the victims, the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night was the first concert they’d attended. For some, it may have been the first concert they’d ever been to without their parents.

It didn’t take long before conservatives on both sides of the Atlantic started screaming like a bunch of I-told-you-so Chicken Littles, with social media responses ranging from vile to downright reprehensible (see pics). Even our own President couldn’t do better than to lump the bomber, Salman Abedi, into a group of “evil losers.”

Sure, Abedi might be an evil loser, but guess what else he was: He was British. Born and raised in the very city he decided to terrorize. The fact that he has a Libyan last name made it all the more convenient for the media to jump to conclusions about his affiliations.

The rest of the world carried on as usual and rather than go out and enjoy the rest of my vacation in Barcelona, I spent most of the day writing and researching a piece for this space on what a fiasco the SoccerCity development project is turning into.

But then my mom came out of her room to tell me something else.

“Hey, remember the bombing in Atlanta during the Olympics?” she asked.

Of course I did. We lived there at the time and my friends and I had been goofing around and hanging out right at the location where the Centennial Park bomb went off. I mean, we were right on top of it. If we had stayed just an hour longer, well, who knows.

When I got home that night in ‘96, my mom ran over and hugged me. I didn’t even know yet what had happened, and she had no way to get in touch with me to find out if I was OK (for you youngsters out there, this was pre-cell phones). We watched the news coverage of the bombing for the rest of the night as she clutched my hand in relief.

And just as with the Oklahoma City bomber a year before that, the Olympic bomber wasn’t some evil foreigner who somehow evaded our immigration system. It was just two crazy, homegrown fundamentalists with delusions of grandeur and a warped sense of religion. Oh, and in both cases, they were white, American and Christian. Collectively, they were responsible for the deaths of more than 200 innocent people.

As I poked around Twitter while writing this, I found a video posted by the BBC of a Manchester man crying in front of a blood donation clinic. What he said made me cry as well.

“We can react in a lot of ways. We can react in anger or we can react by doing,” he said. “This city is a community. I don’t care who you believe in, where you’re from, this city is for everybody and we all need to rally around today to show support, because they want to divide us, don’t they? They want us to turn on our neighbors and it will never happen. Not here.”

I went into my mom’s room to show her the video. She smiled and clutched my hand as she watched it.