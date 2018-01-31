Acknowledge their humanity

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michael McConnell

Throughout his time as mayor, and even well before that, Kevin Faulconer has had a law-and-order approach when it comes to dealing with homelessness. That as long as we keep taking their stuff, throwing it in the garbage and shooing away those who most need our help, then maybe, one day, they won’t come back. Maybe they’ll finally learn their lesson or get back on their feet; find a job, kick drugs and get the help they need.

This has been the logic for years despite the fact that it’s been proven time and time again that police sweeps of homeless communities do nothing but provide a proverbial band-aid to a wound that is already infected.

I found it ironic that just this past weekend, the Union-Tribune ran a horrifying story about a homeless person (it’s not yet been confirmed whether this person was a man or a woman) who was almost crushed to death when city workers threw their tent into a garbage truck with that person still inside it. We see videos of these types of sweeps regularly on the news and on social media pages like Homeless News San Diego. One can only imagine if someone had been around to capture this particular incident.

Unfortunately, this story was in the same paper as an ugly and one-sided column by Michael Smolens titled “Why You Shouldn’t Feed the Homeless in Public Parks.” Basically Smolens was playing devil’s advocate for the recent homeless feeding ban in El Cajon, attempting to apply the logic that independent feedings only enable and encourage people to remain homeless. He even went so far as to propose that anti-feeding laws be permanently enacted.

Here’s a newsflash, Michael: No one wants to be homeless! And at a time when someone was almost crushed to death because of these uncaring and ineffective laws, you want more laws to punish those who actually care enough to help? GTFO!

Last week, I talked to one of those people, Blair Overstreet, who was one of the Break the Ban protestors arrested for feeding homeless people in El Cajon’s Wells Park. I’ll let her words speak for themselves:

“I think it’s a slippery slope. If we create a situation where we are saying that some people are allowed to receive food in the park, but some people aren’t, then what we’re essentially saying is that some people are more human than others. I know that people like to say, ‘why don’t they try to do things that have more permanent, long lasting effects, as opposed to just feeding a man for a day?’ But when you have a statute like this in place—when you’re saying that some people are deserving of sharing food, that some people are considered our neighbors and some people aren’t—then you’re setting up a stigma and creating a different class of citizens that we start to dehumanize. This means we’re going to be much less likely to pass more laws and put more resources into someone that we deem is apparently less important than other citizens.”

Things seem poised to get better. Just this week, the council and the mayor celebrated the long overdue creation of a central Housing Navigation Center in downtown. But these recent policies came at too heavy of a cost, and it’s important to remember that it wasn’t until the non-homeless public was at risk that the mayor decided to get serious about addressing the problem.

With the city officially declaring an end to the hepatitis A outbreak this past week, it is up to us as citizens to keep the pressure on our elected representatives and especially our mayor. We have seen how a collective mindset can change policy and make a difference. We must not revert back to an attitude of complacency or annoyance when it comes to our homeless brothers and sisters. We must always remind ourselves that these people need our help. We should and must see and acknowledge their humanity before they’re in mortal danger, not after.

And this begins with our leader. So far he has said nothing about the garbage truck incident. To not even acknowledge someone who almost died one of the most horrific deaths imaginable—caused by an outdated and ineffectual policy of homeless sweeps for the sake of law and order—then, well, that is not acknowledging the humanity of our homeless community at all. To say nothing is essentially to say they are not even worthy of acknowledgment.