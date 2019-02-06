All eyes on S.D.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Governor Gavin Newsom

In all likelihood, I was writing this editorial just as Trump minion Stephen Miller was putting the finishing touches on the president’s State of the Union speech. A speech that, in all likelihood, eviscerated any goodwill between Congress and the president; one that has put the issue of immigration and Trump’s delusional border wall (or his metal slats or his “human wall” or whatever he’s calling it this week) front-and-center yet again.

As this issue went to press, it was being reported that Trump would not, in fact, use his speech to declare a national state of emergency at the border. For once, Trump may see the writing on the wall. So to speak.

But whether or not Trump decides to use his executive powers to declare a state of emergency, now or in the future, California state lawmakers also see the writing on the wall. It’s no coincidence that state assemblymembers, city councilmembers and even Governor Gavin Newsom all showed up in San Diego last Thursday to announce their support for not only a new temporary migrant shelter, but to also discuss plans for statewide initiatives that would serve to support these migrants.

“We can sit here and play the jurisdictional whack-a-mole and say it’s not our job and not our responsibility, but we choose differently,” said Newsom on Thursday. “This is a community that has stepped up. This is a community that has taken account and taken responsibility for the human condition.”

State lawmakers and city councilmembers aren’t the only ones. Newly elected House member Rep. Mike Levin chose to bring Lucero Sanchez, a UC San Diego student and a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient, as his guest to the State of the Union address. Levin didn’t mince words.

“Our nation is stronger when we welcome immigrants and treat them with dignity. Instead, this president has demonized them, put them in cages, separated their families, and pushed them away,” Levin said in a statement.

Even Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican, has been surprisingly outspoken when it comes to the issue. Standing alongside Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Council President Georgette Gomez, the mayor announced on Tuesday a new plan called the Welcoming San Diego Strategic Plan on Immigrant and Refugee Integration, which would include a bipartisan steering committee and an immigration affairs office.

“San Diego’s economy, workforce and future growth are connected to our ability to welcome new Americans into our community,” Faulconer said.

Individually, these are small shots across the bow, but they are shots nonetheless. And collectively, it really means something, especially considering that the San Diego region is likely to remain ground zero in any stand off with the Trump administration.

This is not an issue that is going away anytime soon. This will still be the issue that Trump will want to hang his red hat on come Nov. 2020. And while it’s hard to fathom a scenario in which the situation could get any worse, San Diego and its leaders need to prepare themselves for more illogical federal policies that will affect our region for years to come.

Governor Newsom’s proposed budget pledge of $25 million to assist the region’s rapid response program will surely help. Many have already forgotten about the Trump administration’s decision to end ICE’s “safe release” programs, essentially making it federal policy that ICE would not assist anyone released from their custody. This has prompted the need for more organizations such as the San Diego Rapid Response Network.

And now comes the administration’s new policy that asylum seekers will be sent back to Mexico while their asylum cases are pending. Either Trump is trying to prevent a potential conflict with California when it comes to ICE simply dumping migrants in the state (complete with ankle monitors) or he’s passing the buck back to Mexico in hopes that future migrants will be dissuaded from trying to cross (remember, this was the logic behind the epic failure of taking children away from their parents).

More conflict is coming and local and state leaders cannot back down or let themselves be bullied by the White House’s inhumane and illogical policies.

“Here in San Diego, we have local leaders coming together in a bipartisan way,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher on Thursday. “My friend [Supervisor] Greg Cox, myself—standing along folks in labor, the business community, law enforcement, immigrant rights groups and nonprofits—all saying together that humanity has no borders.”