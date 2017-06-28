Be proud to be a (dissenting) American

× Expand Photo by Stacy Keck Sure, but that doesn’t mean we should give up

When it comes to Fourth of July activities, I like to imagine most San Diegans are like me. We go through the usual motions of celebrating the holiday: hanging out with friends and family. Eating barbecued food that will do our hearts no good. And more often than not, the day will usually culminate in watching some kind of grandiose fireworks display where—unless it was the 2012 Big Bay Boom fiasco where all the fireworks blew up all at once—chances are any reader over the age of 12 won’t be impressed. Fireworks displays are just like that. Once we’ve seen one, we’ve kind of seen them all.

Becoming and remaining a political activist is a lot like fireworks displays. It’s easy to get cynical over time, especially in our “now, I’ve really seen it all” political climate. Every week is filled with so much disturbing political news (the Russia scandal, travel bans, the Paris Climate Agreement, the GOP healthcare bills) that it can truly become overwhelming. Sometimes it feels like we can only take so much. Not to mention the local issues that never seem to be fully addressed by local leadership (homelessness, clean beaches, infrastructure). We become so bogged down that it becomes easy to just throw up our hands in frustration and disgust.

“What can I do?”

“I give up.”

“What difference will it make?”

“This is fucked.” (see accompanying pic)

As progressives, we’ve all uttered these types of sentiments to ourselves once, twice, maybe multiple times, especially over the last six months. And why not? Things are, truly, fucked.

But remember the days after the election? The days after the inauguration? The day after we marched together in the Women’s March or the March for Science or the March for Truth or the, well, get the idea? It felt pretty empowering to see so many people who shared our concerns. Remember how we were all going to get out, get organized and get moving?

Well, did it happen?

Maybe it did, but for most of us, it probably became just too exhausting. That’s OK. But on this very special Independence Day week, I invite readers to remember what it was like when they first saw a fireworks display. Remember that child who stared in wonderment as the night sky exploded with lights.

Now remember the feeling of dread that came with the results of November 8, 2016. Remember the feeling of activist rage that came shortly after. Stop and dwell in it again.

Now, don’t just give. Do.

Here are some suggestions.

Join organizations like Indivisible.

Yes, marching in this week’s Impeachment March (ahem, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the County Administration building) would be a great gesture, but we need to follow-up after that. In order to make groups like Indivisible a true progressive force to be reckoned with, we all need to educate ourselves on how we, as citizens, can make a political difference. The Indivisible Guide (download it and live it at indivisibleguide.com) is a great place to start.

Pay attention to local politics.

Every week, I attend or watch the City Council meetings, and every week I see the same crew of citizens get up during the public comments portion of the meeting. I love this sordid cast of characters, but I’d love to see some new faces up there making their voices heard. Pick a local issue. Learn all that you can about it. And then show up to a meeting (it doesn’t have to be the City Council, it can be the school board, for example) and talk to these representatives in person.

If readers live in the districts where Duncan Hunter and Darrell Issa are from, please start paying attention to candidates such as Mike Levin, Doug Applegate and Ammar Campa-Najjar. Better yet, volunteer on their campaigns. Start paying attention the decidedly unprogressive San Diego County Board of Supervisors. They have a lot of power and two are termed out in 2018, so start educating yourself on the candidates that will be running to turn the board purple instead of the deep red it is now.

Don’t lose sight of the big picture.

These are scary times. It’s OK to be scared and get frustrated, but don’t be complacent. Be flexible but don’t bend. But above all, remember that you are just as American as that #MAGA troll calling you names on Twitter. Remember that nothing is more American than speaking your mind and fighting back. It’s never unpatriotic to be a dissenter.

A time is coming soon where we’ll all have to look back and ask ourselves, “Did I do enough?”

Well?