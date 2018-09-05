Being an ally means more than retweeting Colin Kaepernick

× Expand Image courtesy of The SWC Sun Still from video of police arresting Frederick Jefferson

It was more than a year and a half ago when San Diego State University published a rather damning study on whether or not the San Diego Police Department engaged in racial profiling. In a nutshell, they were, with the results proving that Black and Latino drivers were much more likely to be stopped, searched and subjected to field tests compared to white drivers.

What’s more, it was later revealed—thanks to some excellent follow-up reporting from Kelly Davis for Voice of San Diego—that the study had actually been “watered down” and that some of the more pressing language in the study had been changed.

The release of the study, along with the police shooting death of Alfred Olango, should have been more than enough of a wake-up call for the city council and the mayor to seek out some kind of fundamental reforms at the SDPD. Some changes have come slowly and begrudgingly and are mostly due to new state laws that call for more rigorous data collecting and transparency.

Still, most city officials seem content, however, to go along with business as usual. It was understandable when former SDPD chief Shelley Zimmerman got up before the city council in February 2017 and defended her officers. Hell, it was expected. But our elected officials have dragged their feet again and again when it comes to reforms that other cities, such as Los Angeles and Oakland, have not only enacted, but openly championed.

For example, when the City Council met to discuss the SDSU study and whether to implement any of the 10-point list of recommendations proposed in the 140-word study, they chose to pretty much ignore the two hours of public testimony from concerned citizens. Instead, they voted to “accept” the study, but not to accept any of the recommendations. To their credit, Councilmembers David Alzarez and Georgette Gomez voted against the resolution with Alvarez going so far as to openly criticize his council colleagues for not taking any “real action.”

This council session did end with the reviving of a Citizens Advisory Board on Police/Community Relations, but (and it’s a big “but”) the board is not the same as, say, an oversight board. The advisory board has no real power aside from being able to look at citizen complaints and recommending changes that can easily be ignored. And as a recent Union-Tribune editorial deftly pointed out, the city’s 23-member Community Review Board on Police Practices is being stacked with hand-selected appointees chosen by the mayor, while quietly and slowly docketed behind the scenes by Council President Myrtle Cole.

This isn’t oversight. It’s political diversion.

And I don’t blame them. It’s extremely politically risky for city officials to so much as slightly come across as if they’re not on the side of police officers. But the same officials are also counting on voters and citizens to not care enough to follow through on an issue that many are passionate about, but only if it affects them directly. That is, while a white San Diegan can certainly show solidarity by retweeting Colin Kaepernick’s new Nike ad, it’s unlikely that they will care enough to show up to protest the death of Earl McNeil. It’s unlikely that they will care enough or even know about the death of Frederick Jefferson, who, on the same day as Kaepernick revealed his Nike campaign, died mysteriously in police custody after being sentenced to seven years in prison for punching a police officer.

For those unfamiliar with Jefferson’s case, he was a homeless man who got caught up in a Chicano Park rally against white supremacists. When an officer instructed Jefferson to walk on the sidewalk rather than the road, Jefferson refused and the officer grabbed him. A fight between the two broke out. One that didn’t need to happen. One man versus a man with a gun and a baton, but in the end, the officer was the one with the most injuries. But hey, it was really important to that officer that Jefferson, who was attempting to leave the area, walk on the sidewalk when, just down the block, there was a near-riot being instigated by a bunch of white patriot picnickers.

These kinds of situations need to be looked at with more scrutiny, but city officials are likely to do nothing about them until enough voters say, “enough is enough.”

And that means doing much more than retweeting a Nike ad campaign. It means showing up to City Council meetings when there’s a public session to discuss police practices. It means showing up to protest in National City. It means keeping the pressure on lawmakers in Sacramento, who, just last week, were diligent enough to pass new police transparency laws, but in order to do so, had to scale back a law that would have reformed what constitutes “lethal force.” It means showing up to vote for candidates who openly call for police department reforms (San Diego voters did not do this in the June primaries).

Be an ally. Just do it.