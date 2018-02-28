Big Blue Beacon of Nope

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs California Democratic Convention

I honestly can’t remember the last time I felt this disenchanted.

Wait, actually I can. It was August of 2004 when I decided on a whim to fly to New York City to protest the Republican National Convention. I wanted to hang out with people who thought like me. Who considered George W. Bush just as evil as I did. Who wanted to show strength in numbers and show the world that the citizens of the U.S. do not agree with crony capitalism and unjust wars in Iraq.

What I got instead was a bunch of disorganized and equally disenchanted whiners who, for the most part, were too busy arguing among themselves to look at the big picture. I pitched CityBeat’s editor at the time to let me write about it. The title of the piece I turned in said it all: “How I went to protest the RNC and came back a nihilist.”

I don’t bring all this up out of any sense of nostalgia. Rather, I couldn’t help but think of that when, over this past weekend, I attended the California Democratic Convention in Downtown. I was hoping to witness what I’d seen when I actually went inside the Republican Convention in 2004: a unified, spirited and, sure, angry bunch of people who were ready to back some candidates, but not get too angry if their preferred candidate didn’t get the backing of the state party. Those things happen. With so much at stake in 2018, I can’t help but feel that this was such a huge opportunity for California to lead the way. To present itself as truly unified and, as the slogan for the convention stated, as the “Big Blue Beacon of Hope.”

Instead, what I mostly witnessed was more akin to those protesters back in 2004: passionate, but disorganized. If I’ve learned anything from having a lot of union member friends and family, it’s that organization always trumps passion. Passionate about a candidate? That’s great! That candidate didn’t win? Too fucking bad. Get back in line and let’s make sure the party candidate wins.

The Democrats had the opportunity to endorse their preferred candidate for nearly every major office. From the Governor and the U.S. Senate to the State Assembly and the U.S. House. And while I imagine Dianne Feinstein won’t lose any sleep about the fact that she only received 37 percent of the delegate vote, the fact that a candidate wasn’t endorsed in the highly competitive 49th Congressional District—where Darrell Issa has chosen not to seek reelection—is officially troubling. One of the five (still!) candidates—Doug Applegate, Paul Kerr, Sara Jacobs, Christina Prejean and Mike Levin—really could have used that endorsement and that momentum heading into June. Yes, it’s largely ceremonial, but it still means something.

Meanwhile, the Republicans are seeing the writing on the wall. They’re endorsing candidates and getting rid of dead weight (re: Duncan Hunter and Darrell Issa). The candidates aren’t going to be attacking each other or throwing shade when their convention rolls through town in May. In that highly competitive 49th Congressional District, a recent poll showed two Republicans getting the most votes in the June primary, which, because of California’s open primary law, means those two would compete in November. They wouldn’t even have to worry about one of those five Democrats.

Sure, it’s uplifting to see the Democrats get behind a candidate like Ammar Campa-Najjar, who is running against Rep. Duncan Hunter in the 50th District. But the Republicans are playing chess by trying to run other Republicans against Hunter. It’s not inconceivable at all that Hunter and someone like El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells could be on the ballot together in November (more about that on page 5), while Campa-Najjar is buried under racist attack stories from the GOP conspiracy factory (and Facebook) between now and June.

One thing that has always frustrated me about being a progressive is the vehemence in which my fellow progressives will not settle. We want what we want and we want it now! We won’t settle (ahem, Jill Stein. *cough* Ralph Nader)! Conservatives are as rabid a bunch as we are, but when push comes to shove, they’ll settle on a candidate even if said candidate doesn’t completely agree with their batshit political passions. Because at the end of the day, even if that candidate slightly agrees, it’s still better than nothing.

“The worst Democrat is better than the best Republican,” said Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber on Saturday.

Sure, but it sure would be nice to just have just one Democrat we could all get behind.