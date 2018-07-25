Block the vote

× Expand State Assemblymember Todd Gloria makes his case

I’ve been beating the drum with readers on the importance of paying attention to the all white, all Republican Board of Supervisors. From supporting Trump’s lawsuit against California’s sanctuary laws to punting, and then dropping, the ball when it came to the hepatitis crisis, the five-member board has an immense amount of power and makes extremely important decisions that affect all San Diegans.

And now, the supervisors are meddling in election affairs. On Tuesday, the board met to vote on whether to include a measure on the November ballot that would change county election rules when it comes to primaries. In a nutshell, the measure would change the primary system so that candidates would be required, to win in the November general election rather than the primary. The way the rules are set up now, a candidate running for certain offices can win outright in the primary with a simple majority.

The logic for the ballot measure is simple enough: All candidates should have to participate in the November runoff election, when voter turnout is typically higher. A primary should be a process in which the two best candidates are determined by the votes and move onto the November ballot.

“Elections should be held when they can maximize participation—the more voters who are able to participate, the better,” says Matt Strabone, who recently ran for County Assessor and who would have likely benefited from such a change (he lost to the incumbent in the primary). “Allowing certain races to be decided in the primary shuts out the substantial portion of voters who, whether due to hardship or lack of information, only show up to vote in November."

The measure came about in the first place thanks to a bill (AB 901), which was introduced by State Assemblymember Todd Gloria. The resulting measure qualified for the ballot by gathering the necessary amount of signatures. All that had to happen was for County Registrar Michael Vu to sign off the signatures.

Simple enough, right? Nope.

Vu found some that there were not enough signatures gathered for this kind of measure and determined that the 103,000 signatures simply weren’t enough.

Still with me? OK, good, ’cause this is where things get tricky.

So Vu was well in his right to reject the measure because it lacked the necessary amount of signatures. But when Gloria and company retroactively fixed the language of the original bill so that the measure would qualify with the 103,000 signatures, Vu said it was too late to qualify for the November ballot even though it wasn’t. Again, there’s not anything particularly unlawful about what Vu was doing, but some, like SEIU political director David Lagstein, took issue.

“What is happening here is this appears to be a political move under pressure of the Board of Supervisors,” he told Voice of San Diego at the time.

So why would Lagstein think that? Well, because the current all-Republican Board of Supervisors, who are technically supposed to act in a non-partisan role, stand to lose the most from such a measure. For example, Board Chair and Fox News talking head Kristin Gaspar—who is up for reelection in 2020—would face a much tougher battle in a general November election faceoff than a primary. To Gaspar’s credit, she put the issue on the Board’s Tuesday docket in order to determine whether to let the measure on the November ballot or whether to order a rather arbitrary impact report in order to study the measure. This process takes up to 30 days. Supervisor Dianne Jacob even went so far as to introduce her own version of the measure.

In the end, the Board voted 3 to 1 to order the impact reports of both measures, which, by election rules, means that neither measure will be ready by the Aug. 10 deadline in order to qualify for the November ballot. Now, it’s likely such a measure won’t appear on any ballot until November 2020, and not go into effect until well after Gaspar has been reelected.

“Clearly, it’s an attempt to suppress the vote,” says Dave Myers, who recently lost his bid to replace Sheriff Bill Gore in the June primary and likely would have benefited from such a measure. “Historically, the data supports that the voters who show up and vote in a general election, they support Democrat candidates and Democratic issues. And so clearly, there is an attempt to suppress the vote by a majority on the current Board of Supervisors, which is controlled by the—and I’ll say because it’s true—it’s been controlled by the white and privileged for many, many years.”