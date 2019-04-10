Brian Maienschein’s first test

× Expand Brian Maienschein

Brian Maienschein has been relatively quiet on Twitter since switching political parties back in January. Not that the State Assemblymember from District 77—which begins in Clairemont and stretches up to Lake Hodges—has ever been particularly prolific on Twitter, but I can’t say I blame him for wanting to just avoid the spotlight for a while. After all, it’s not every day, or every political career, when lifelong rivals are suddenly your BFFs and lifelong friends are calling you everything but Judas.

For those who missed it, Maienschein switched from Republican to the Democratic party just as the new Assembly session was set to begin. While his Democratic colleagues embraced his switch, GOP leaders cried foul, seeing Maienschein as an opportunist of the worst kind. They pointed out that his defection was motivated more by his district moving left. They also pointed out, and probably rightly so, just how disingenuous it was for him to have accepted political campaign funds from the GOP, win the election by the skin of his teeth, and then immediately switch parties.

Yeah, it’s not great optics for Maienschein, but hey, the Dems have one more member in their supermajority so who am I to complain? One unforeseen result from Maienschein’s departure from the GOP, however, was that he lost many of his committee appointments. This is no small matter, mind you. As a senior Republican and in the minority party, he did have some sway as vice chair of the Judiciary, Housing and Community Development, and Human Services committees. Now a Dem, he gets to remain on those committees, but obviously can’t serve as vice chair. He was also removed from several other committees.

But there were some perky new appointments for his coming over to the left. He got a seat on the highly coveted Appropriations Committee, as well as the Rules Committee. The latter is a 14-member board (10 Democrats and four Republicans) that is highly important in the legislative process. (Anyone reading this will look super smart in the future for finally knowing what a legislative Rules Committee does without having to do three different Google searches). Simply put, they decide under what rule a bill can come to the floor for a vote. They decide how fast a bill gets through for a vote and they set the conditions for how it will be debated. What’s more, they also have the ability to sit on a bill, ostensibly killing it or, at the least, killing its momentum.

Looking at that last sentence, I suppose I should have chosen my words more carefully, because all of this was a means to point out just how much I’ll be monitoring Maienschein as Assembly Bill 392 heads to the Rules Committee. Also known as the California Act to Save Lives, the police officer use-of-force bill would reform, or rather, update the language in which officers can use lethal force from “reasonable” to “necessary.” For many—including the bill’s author, local Assemblymember Shirley Weber—the bill is common-sense reform to an all-too-common tragedy: the disproportionate amount of people of color who are unnecessarily dying at the hands of police officers. Still, while the bill is backed by dozens of organizations across the state, groups such as the California Fraternal Order of Police are also pushing back just as hard.

On Tuesday, the bill passed the Public Safety Committee and will now head to the Rules Committee.

I realize Maienschein has but a small role on the Rules Committee compared to Assemblymembers such as Ken Cooley and Jordan Cunningham, who serve as the Democratic Chair and Republican Vice Chair respectively. But given Maienschein’s reputation as someone who, even when he was with the GOP, was able to work across the aisle to get things done, I hope he uses his new appointment to help get this bill through. The dust has settled on the controversy over his switching parties and it’s time to put his money where his mouth is. He might risk the wrath of law enforcement organizations that have supported him in the past. He might even be putting his political life on the line, but this is a small price to pay when there are literal lives at stake.