Can someone, anyone, please stand up?

"To the extent we have outsourced our compassion to government, local government has failed us.”

So ended Dan McSwain’s brilliant, front-page editorial in Sunday’s Union-Tribune. He was referring to the release of a report on Thursday by the Regional Task Force on the Homeless that revealed what we’ve all known for a while, but is nonetheless startling. In case readers missed it, here’s it is:

• Homelessness in San Diego County increased by over five percent.

• Homelessness in downtown increased by 27 percent.

• Homelessness in North County increased by 11 percent.

• There are over 9,000 homeless people countywide. More than half are unsheltered.

Pretty shocking, right? However, swift and substantive legislative action from the City Council or an executive decision from the mayor doesn’t seem to be forthcoming. Despite the alarms raised by citizens and journalists alike, most in local government seem to be either unconcerned or unprepared to deal with what has become a clear, present and permanent crisis.

City Councilmembers have taken to pursuing their own plans of action to address the issue. Chris Ward, who recently became Vice Chair of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, has worked in public and behind the scenes to get the mayor to allocate more money from his proposed Convention Center expansion ballot measure to go to homelessness-related programs. Republican councilmember Scott Sherman, who recently took the opportunity to point out that some homeless people “would rather be out in the streets,” seems content in painting the homeless population as a criminal matter. He recently toured a homeless encampment along the San Diego River not to help, but rather to point out how the “polluted site” was filled with “trash, human waste and stolen items.”

Mayor Faulconer has not released an official statement on the point-in-time count nor did his office return a request for a statement as of press time. Given his initial comments on the count, it seems he is content in touting a nine percent decrease in homeless vets (still well below the initial goals he set in 2016) as a small victory while he also doubles down on the law-and-order stance he took at this year’s State of the City address, stating that people sleeping in tents on the streets is “a problem that we cannot allow to continue.”

Really? That’s the problem? The tents?

To be fair to the mayor, perhaps what he meant is that people shouldn’t have to sleep in tents at all. That the continued rise of tent cities along the streets and alleys of Downtown, as well as the banks of the San Diego River, cannot and should not continue. If that’s the case, then I couldn’t agree more, but something tells me that the arbitrary raids and destruction of homeless property will continue.

Local politicians don’t seem to see the big picture here. After all, they seem unfazed by the murders and weekly raids on encampments, not to mention the fact that our streets are looking more and more like “Calcutta,” as McSwain put it, which will only deter tourists. So should we, as citizens, simply give up on trying to change their minds?

The answer, of course, is a decisive and declarative “no.” The only way to stop the proverbial bleeding in the short-term is for someone, anyone, in a position of power to do something now. And it is up to us, as citizens and voters, to remind local politicians that the time for talk is over. This problem—this very real and human crisis—cannot wait for a special ballot measure in November that, even if successful, won’t do all that is needed to address the issue. Someone, anyone needs to take a position of true leadership on this issue. Someone, anyone needs to be reminded that taking a strong position on this issue would politically benefit them vastly more than a soccer stadium, a convention center expansion or a fixed pothole.

Someone, anyone in local politics needs to step up to the plate. To get their hands dirty. To call out others who aren’t doing anything. Citizens can and have been demanding this for over a year now. When will they listen?