Changing course

I’ve been waiting for weeks to see some kind of article from the San Diego press about the anniversary of the homeless murders that took place last year. The suspect in those brutal murders, Jon David Guerrero, was arrested on July 15 of last year and aside from a few articles about Guerrero’s mental competency hearing, we don’t hear much more about the murders. Perhaps the crimes were just so brutal in nature, we’d all prefer to just forget about them and move on.

The problem with moving on is that not only does it further dehumanize our homeless population, but it also doesn’t serve to fix the problems when it comes to protecting that population. Try to imagine if it had been tourists who had had railroad spikes driven into their heads on the streets of San Diego. The public outcry would have been deafening.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not blaming the police at all, but I have maintained in these pages before that I believe that the city needs to reform the current methods of law enforcement as it pertains to the homeless population. That is, there needs to be a shift from the current policy—one that emphasizes residential quality of life, issuing citations and encampment sweeps—and moves it in the direction of protection and engagement. It wouldn’t have prevented the murders or likely prevent future crimes against the homeless, but it would go a long way in humanizing a population that has gone ignored for too long.

“From my viewpoint, there are quality-of-life teams that focus on homeless people,” says Michael McConnell, who runs the Homelessness News San Diego Facebook page and has been active in the community for years. “But they seem to be about protecting the quality of life for the housed people and not necessarily the quality of life for the homeless.”

McConnell goes on to say that some of these quality-of-life teams have certainly helped some people, but there still needs to be a moratorium or a full decriminalization on homelessness. A statement from local criminal defense attorney Coleen Cusack at the city council’s Select Committee on Homelessness meeting on Monday speaks volumes.

“You are inviting complaints for harassment and rogue enforcement,” said Cusack, referring to the police departments’ quality-of-life teams. She also referred the council to a recent settlement against Officer Colin Governski was for $7,500 dollars after a homeless man sued for harassment. The same officer is now under an internal affairs investigation according to Cusack.

“Criminalization also defeats the objective of getting the homeless off the street, reduces support and the fact that you’re criminalizing homeless could be used as a basis to deny HUD funding under the consortium of care.”

In response, Councilmember Lorie Zapf cited a ride-along she took with a quality-of-life team and said she found them to being doing a fine job.

Zapf probably thought she’d had the last word on the topic, but Cusack stuck around for public comment on another issue so she could respond to the comments.

“The quality-of-life team has rogue actors on it. They are committing perjury, they are engaging in harassment,” said Cusack. “With all due respect, you’re not going to get the same impression when you do a ride-along as a member of city council as you do if you watch the body-worn camera evidence that is out there. I have it, I would be happy to share with all of you, it would take 25 minutes of your time.”

I mean, if there was ever a moment for a mic drop, it was that.

Just as it seems our elected officials are finally coming to grips with the crisis-level situation when it comes to homelessness (see Jamie Ballard’s excellent round-up piece of some of the planned proposals that are being discussed on the next page), any proposals moving forward also need to include reforms on how the SDPD’s HOT and quality-of-life teams deal with the homeless. And politicians such as Zapf and fellow Councilmember Scott Sherman can’t keep citing ride-alongs and photo-op clean-ups (in the case of Sherman) as evidence that they’ve studied the problem.

And as long as the city keeps with the current policy of law enforcement, it will continue to be inhumane, unjust and unfair. What’s more, the homeless will never be safe.