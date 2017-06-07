City council gives the mayor the budget blues

× Expand Rendering of SoccerCity courtesy of FS Investors

Wow, that city council session sure did escalate quickly.

Anchorman paraphrasing aside, Monday’s special budget meeting provided plenty of sparks and jabs including, but not limited to:

* Councilmember David Alvarez calling for a full restoration of arts funding to the budget (the mayor’s initial budget called for a $4.7 million cut, which was eventually amended to a $2.3 million cut). He got the majority of it.

* There’s apparently, according to councilmember Lorie Zapf, a huge fly problem in Mission Beach that she needs funding to address. Um, OK.

* Councilmember Scott Sherman threatening to resign if the council didn’t agree to budget $5 million for a special election in November and, at one point, calling SDSU SoccerCity naysayers a “rudderless ship” and even going so far as to call out the other councilmembers for “disenfranchising” voters.

You know what else is the will of the people, Scott? To name our MLS team Footy McFooty Face. Yeah, that’s right, according to a recent Union-Tribune poll, the great people of San Diego overwhelmingly voted to name the team just that. If and when the time comes, surely you will insist that those voters have their say, right? Right?

Kidding aside, the big news coming out of this session was the council overwhelmingly voting against the mayor’s $5 million-plus proposal for a special election for a soccer stadium and convention center expansion. For weeks, news outlets in town speculated as to which councilmembers might end up supporting the election, but it wasn’t even close (8-1, actually).

Done deal, right? Not exactly (check out this week's Spin Cycle for more). The mayor has the power to line item veto the changes made by the council (including the arts and, eh, Mission Beach-fly funding), as well as add back in the millions needed for the special election. What’s more, because of San Diego’s strong-mayor system of government (passed in 2010), the council will need an unlikely six votes to override the veto.

“The City Council majority wants to make San Diegans wait for more road repairs, wait to address the homeless crisis, wait to bring back tourism jobs and jeopardize a chance to get a major league sports franchise,” the mayor said in a statement.

While there is some truth in his statement, it is, at its core, a rather disturbing shift in strategy. For months, the mayor has touted the financial benefits of the convention center expansion and SoccerCity development. The boom to business and tourism was always touted first. On the former, the additional benefits that would address the emergency-level state of infrastructure and the homeless situation were often mentioned, but always seemed to be incidental; a bonus perk that would address issues that should have been already addressed long ago.

To put it more plainly, it seems the mayor is now using homelessness and road repairs to guilt the city council into giving him what he wants. The murmurs and subtle threats that the city may miss its window to get a Major League Soccer team didn’t seem to resonate. While this logic may work on some of the public, the members of the city council are seasoned enough to see through the shift in strategy.

Still, it’s worth pointing out that I personally would love to see a Major League soccer team here (especially if the team is named Footy McFooty Face. I would buy all the merch available and wear it proudly). One could make the argument that the city council drew first blood in this budget fight, but the mayor and his staff are doing themselves no favors in their defiant responses.

“‘The mayor can change whatever he wants’ . [sic] Yep.” tweeted Faulconer’s Chief of Staff Stephen Puetz, quoting City Attorney Mara Elliott’s statement from the budget hearing.

This tweet speaks volumes (Puetz later pinned this tweet to his profile). Rather than issue a statement expressing disappointment or try to reach some kind of compromise with the council, the mayor and his staff have now decided it’s time to play hardball (or should I say, head it in? I don’t know).

That’s OK. They may yet get their special election, and it’s easy to assume that the mayor is banking on a majority of SoccerCity enthusiasts to show up for such an election while more ambivalent voters will choose to stay home. They know that the initiative is much more likely to pass in 2017 than during the November 2018 general election.

But guess what else was the will of the voters: The recent and overwhelming passage of Measure L, which ensures that any critical civic decisions should only be voted on during general elections (when most people vote) and actually prohibits votes on initiatives during special and primary elections.

Yes, the council can make exceptions, but I’m pretty sure they just said that they wouldn’t for SoccerCity. And continued defiance or threats of resignation will not prove otherwise.