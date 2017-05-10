City council session turns into a circus

× Expand Photo by Kinsee Morlan / Voice of San Diego Protestors outside the City Administration building

Usually when I refer to City Council sessions as circus sideshows, I’m being flippant and metaphorical. On Monday morning, however, the scene in front of the City Administration building quite literally resembled a sideshow circus complete with jugglers, tightrope walkers and buskers.

But it wasn’t just musicians and performers who showed up bright and early to protest and voice their concerns over Mayor Faulconer’s proposed $4.7 million budget cut to the city’s arts and culture organizations. Hundreds of people, in fact, and of all artistic stripes—from gallery owners and curators, to theatre directors and choreographers—came out to the council’s city budget hearing to voice their concerns with the cuts. They were joined outside by City Council members David Alvarez, Lorie Zapf and Chris Ward, all of whom expressed their support for finding a way to keep the city’s arts funding at its current levels.

Once inside, the chair of the Commission for Arts and Culture, Larry Baza, implored the nine-member council to see the importance of the funding.

“These cuts will severely impact our organizations in very large ways as well as our communities,” said Baza, speaking of the nearly 150 arts and culture organizations that would be hurt by the cuts. “These organizations are contracted through us to provide in each and every one of your districts.”

Most of the City Council couldn’t help but crack a smile when John Highkin, director and co-founder of Fern Street Circus, had one of the circus’ performers walk a tightrope in front of the council. In all, 36 speakers got up to voice their concerns to the council and while council members like Scott Sherman and Barbara Bry seemed unimpressed, it is now up to the majority of the council to persuade them of the importance of this funding.

Those who missed the rally can still make their voices heard, as the public is allowed to attend and comment at a spending plan session at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15.