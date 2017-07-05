Clinched fist of truth

× Expand Dana Loesch in NRA ad

City Council proclamations are rarely controversial, but when locals caught wind that the council had signed a proclamation to declare May 6 “San Diego County Gun Owners Day,” the council had to pull the proclamation in order to hear public discussion and vote on it. On June 13, the council heard about 15 minutes worth of public testimony against the proclamation, many of whom thought that such a day was in poor taste, given that it came mere days after the recent UTC shooting.

Ultimately, Councilmember Barbara Bry decided to vote against the proclamation. Fellow Dems Georgette Gomez and David Alvarez, the latter of whom once called on federal and state lawmakers to reinstate a ban on assault weapons, said they would support the proclamation because it is merely a “ceremonial item.” In the end, the motion passed and “San Diego County Gun Owners Day” was officially official.

The very next day, James Hodgkinson opened fire on a group of Republican members of Congress while they were practicing for a softball game in Alexandria, Virginia.

I’ve struggled a long time with my feelings about guns. I’d consider myself to be a liberal, but a liberal that also happens to have been raised by two Republicans, one of whom was a proud hunter and gun owner. I understand the logic and need for more responsible gun laws, but I do stop short of supporting certain bans and arbitrary laws that will ultimately be struck down as long as the Second Amendment is on the books.

One of my fondest CityBeat memories was working late one night with former staff writer Dave Maass. I was the arts and music editor at the time, and Dave’s desk was across from mine. So this one night, I was going through a huge pile of mail and opened a package to find a promotional copy of Ted Nugent’s new cookbook, Kill It & Grill It.

Always quick with a quip, Dave naturally said something sarcastic before launching into a rant about the evils of guns. I was silent for a bit (strange for anyone who knows me) before I decided to just come out with it.

“I own a gun,” I said.

He made a face that looked like what I imagine a child’s face looks like just after they’re told that Santa isn’t real (sorry if there are any kids reading this, but really though, why would they be?).

I’ve stood firm in my support of responsible gun ownership for years, but sometimes, something happens that makes you rethink everything. Think Sandy Hook. Think Aurora. Think Columbine. Think Orlando. Think San Bernadino. Hell, think Santana High School.

Then it came in the form of the reprehensible, ignorant, jingoistic and downright dangerous ad that the National Rifle Association originally posted in April, but only recently got attention in the mainstream media. In it, conservative media personality Dana Loesch basically invites anyone with a gun and a penchant for right-wing policies to run out and shoot anyone who dares protest against things like homophobia, xenophobia and racism. Oh, and those “protestors” also include Hollywood actors, President Obama and, naturally, the media.

“The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom is to fight this violence of lies with a clenched fist of truth,” says Loesch in the ad.

When America’s longest-serving defender of the Second Amendment comes out and calls for their members to “fight” kids in the streets protesting police violence, then, I’m sorry, they’ve lost me.

And while I also initially agreed with the majority of the City Council that a “San Diego County Gun Owners Day” was largely ceremonial, I now find myself agreeing with councilmembers Bry and Chris Ward, who were the only members to oppose it. After all, the only way to fight the gun lobby’s violence of lies is with a clenched fist of truth, ceremonial or otherwise.