When art and politics collide

As someone who’s historically written about the arts and covers politics, I get pumped when the two intersect. There’s something to be said when we can have a nuanced discussion about both without getting too in our feelings about either topic.

When the two do clash, however, it’s important that the media at least try to remain objective. Well, when it comes to TV news—where the rule of thumb will always be “if it bleeds, it leads”—the least they can do is try to get the perspective of both sides. It can be tempting to run with a rushed, half-sided story in fear that another media outlet might scoop the story, but at least the reporter and the station can look back and say they did their due diligence.

That was not the case when KUSI broke a story on Wednesday about a Chula Vista mural—which happens to be on a sidewall of a public charter school—that depicts an Aztec warrior spearing the head of President Trump. The story, first reported by Ashlie Rodriguez, quickly went viral and outrage ensued. By the time Rodriguez even went down to MAAC Charter School to report on it, administrators were already in the process of covering the mural, but that didn’t matter. The damage had been done.

What is often lost in these types of stories is the exploration of a cornerstone question in journalism: Why? KUSI mentioned in passing how the mural was created in the first place (it was the result of a charity art event called Battlegroundz, which raises money for at-risk children and teens), but didn’t bother to interview the organizers or even the artist who created it. And while the mural is gone now, people will likely only remember the scandalous nature of the story and not the real-world people who might be affected by sensationalistic reporting.

“We feel that KUSI is slamming the MAAC center and displaying false disgust in order to incite anger from conservatives and get ratings,” one of the organizers told me over email on Monday. “Never mind that the pressure caused by the supposed outrage could cause a 10-year-old event that benefits children’s education to be shut down for good.”

There’s a saying that I always come back to when it comes to art. Readers will forgive me for forgetting who said it (Aristotle? Ricky Gervais?), but I find it to be an important thing to remember whenever I begin to question the validity or value of a piece of art: “Why is it art? Because you didn’t do it.” It’s a simple enough sentiment and one that I find to be particularly spot-on whenever someone is looking at a piece of art and saying something to the effect of, “oh, I could have done that.” Sure, maybe they could have. But they didn’t and that’s what makes it art. The same goes for art that we find to be morally or politically repugnant. The fact that people think it should never have been made in the first place is also what makes it art.

Was the painting in poor taste? Probably, but it doesn’t make it any less poignant. Should it be on the side of a school? Again, probably not, but I can guarantee every single one of those kids is exposed to much more graphic images on a daily basis.

And therein lies the real rub. Those who are outraged will vent and demand action, and then they’ll move on to the next outrage. Many of them don’t live in that community or know any of the children they’re supposedly so concerned about. But because of that outrage and lack of dialogue, an event that does a lot of good for a lot of children may be done.