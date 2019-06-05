Creatives pay the price

Things were already getting bad before the recession hit in 2008.

I had a job at a magazine at the time and remember there were a number of competing publications popping up. And while social media and “influencer” culture were still in their infancy, blogging was at its peak. Everywhere I looked, there was some tastemaking site popping up filled with creative voices trying to make a name for themselves.

When it came to the labor practices of major publications and websites, the rules up until the late-2000s were simple: If they hired someone to do something that was integral to the publication itself, that person would be paid. If a writer wrote something, they would be paid. If a photographer shot something, they would be paid. If a designer helped lay something out, they would be paid.

But then things began to change. The influx of bloggers and online creatives exposed an untapped stream of potential contributors. What’s more, because of their naiveté to the industry, these creatives were ripe to be taken advantage of. The magazine I worked for always paid freelancers well, but suddenly we were competing with publications that, rather than hire someone, opted to have aspiring creatives produce content for free. Ethics aside, it makes sense. Why pay someone when they can use buzzy terms like “paid in exposure” and “paid in clicks” to get ambitious creatives to provide content for free.

And it worked. The recession hit and once the dust settled, this business practice was practically the new norm. Freelancers who once had a reliable career were now competing with a new crop of creatives willing to provide their services for free in hopes that the “exposure” would help them build a portfolio that might help them eventually land something full-time. Something that paid. There are publications based right here in San Diego that still get the bulk of their content from people working for free.

Meanwhile, the owners of the publications that made a name for themselves over the past decade made a ton of money (Huffington Post, for example) off the sweat of their free content sources. Not too long ago, a wealthy magazine owner bragged to the L.A. Times that he only “hires” unpaid editorial contributors.

What’s worse, rather than place the blame on the companies that reaped the benefits of using free labor, creatives attacked each other. I still see longtime freelancers scream at young creatives on social media for taking their jobs, while the young creatives are simply doing their best to try to get a foot in the door.

Thank you for bearing with me through this microeconomical history of creatives over the past decades. Readers may be asking themselves what this has to do with them, and, well, here it is: If we value creativity, why aren’t we willing to pay for it? Whatever form it is—whether it’s visual art, music, writing, photography, performing arts, etc.—do we not value it enough to care whether or not the producer of that content is fairly compensated?

And if those in power truly care about people working in creative industries, they’ll understand that this predatory type of business model is likely to continue. Legislation such as Assembly Bill 5 (AB-5), which is headed to the state Senate, would benefit a few at the expense of many. The bill’s aspirations are admirable and the hope is that businesses will hire more full- and part-time workers rather than rely on paid freelancers and independent contractors.

However, it’s much more likely that businesses relying on paid freelance creatives will simply choose to instead “hire” free contributors. AB-5 is intended as a means to codify a Supreme Court ruling that employers must hire freelancers and independent contractors if their businesses depend on said freelancers. This law might make a few companies hire a few more people at the expense of paid freelancers. What this bill doesn’t do, at least in its current form, is address the free labor practices that all creatives have suffered under for far too long. And it’s these practices—not the freelance creatives and the paying companies—that made this type of legislation necessary in the first place.