DACA shame and bridge trolls

It was very hard for me to decide what to devote this space to this week. From the Charlottesville aftermath to the Trump administration’s absolute callousness when it came to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, there’s certainly been an element of what racist-ass shit do I have to point out this week? when it comes to writing these notes.

Then there were the rallies and gatherings that took place at Chicano Park on Sunday afternoon when a small group of so-called white nationalists stopped by to eat pizza and, perhaps, survey aspects of the park to see if they wanted to deface any of the monuments or murals. Or if we’re to believe one of the organizers, Roger Ogden, they simply wanted to tour the murals in order to find the ones they wanted removed.

While I certainly salute the Barrio Logan community for standing up for what is arguably the city’s greatest cultural destination, the local television media stuck to their “if it bleeds, it leads” formula by only showing clips of masked protestors yelling at what appeared to be just a couple of white bros trying to enjoy a pizza under the Coronado Bridge (complete in Chargers jerseys and, in the case of one bro, a Sublime t-shirt).

Make no mistake; the local TV stations dropped the ball here. Instead of focusing on the peaceful rallies that emphasized the importance of cultural preservation or the equally peaceful protests against white nationalism, anyone watching the news on Sunday night instead saw a rather racist narrative about angry Chicanos chasing a bunch of aww-gee-whiz whites who were just there to have what they characterized as a “patriot picnic.” It was a gross, ratings-driven narrative and stations like Fox 5 should be ashamed of their reportage, as it only serves to further normalize fringe, racist groups.

But this wasn’t something on par with the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. This was just some local yahoo who was pissed off about the removal of a Confederate plaque in Horton Plaza and somehow equated that with the murals at Chicano Park. At the end of the day, this wasn’t some organized nationalistic affront but rather, just a group of trolls who wanted to bring attention to their cause.

And they won. I’m sure Ogden saw a spike in views for his fringe-right website while we were all distracted from what should have been the lead story that night: the Trump Administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Just as with the Chicano Park trolls, murmurings about the end of DACA had been circulating since late last week. The Obama executive action—which offers work permits to certain young undocumented immigrants (around 800,000), most of whom came to the U.S. as children—will be allowed to expire and DACA recipients will be begin to lose protection starting in March 2018. And don’t get it twisted: by lose protection, we mean deported.

It should come as no surprise that California is the home of nearly 220,000 “dreamers,” the largest amount of any state, and San Diego County has the seventh largest amount of any county in the U.S. Local representatives and politicians were quick to come out in shocked defiance of the Trump-via-Sessions decision. Rep. Scott Peters (D-52) called the decision a “display of total and complete cowardice,” while Assemblymember Todd Gloria called it “cold-hearted and counter to the bipartisan outcry.” While we hadn’t heard a peep from vaping advocate and bunny enthusiast Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-50), even one of our favorite punching bags, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-49) acknowledged that while Obama “unlawfully overstepped his executive authority” he was committed to a “sense of compassion” and that he’d work to pass some kind of legislative package in order to keep dreamers here.

And there’s the rub. Reps. like Issa will do nothing unless San Diegans make a whole lot of noise. If you have family who live in the districts of Duncan or Issa, tell them to call or fax their congressperson every day. Tell them to attend the Defend DACA rallies. But most of all, tell them not to get distracted by the Patriot Picnic trolls of the world. There’s bigger fish to fry.