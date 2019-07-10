Devil in a rainbow dress

Anyone who’s taken an introductory psychology class is likely already familiar with the term “cognitive dissonance.” In a nutshell, it’s that mental discomfort one feels when our beliefs or attitudes don’t mesh with our actions or decisions. For progressive consumers, it’s that uneasy feeling one might get when waiting in the drive-thru line at Chick-fil-A or staring down at a In-N-Out milkshake knowing full well that there’s a reference to a bible verse on the bottom of the cup.

We’re all guilty of conveniently ignoring the better angels of ourselves when it comes to convenience and responsible consumerism. When it comes to shopping and the choices we make as consumers, it’s much easier to ignore a company’s politics when a store is so convenient or when a fast food chain’s sandwiches are so delicious.

That feeling of cognitive dissonance sometimes doesn’t even kick in until well after we’ve paid. That’s when we begin to make the excuses.

Well, I’m just one person. My purchase isn’t going to make that big of a difference.

Well, most corporations are bad in some way. This one’s probably no worse than the others.

Well, as long as I support or contribute to causes that offset this company’s politics, I’ll be OK. I’m a good person.

Variations of these feelings come to me whenever I run over to the Target that recently opened next door to the CityBeat office. Target has come a long way from their anti-LGBTQ past, which has been all but whitewashed from search engines and the public consciousness. With hip, clever marketing and charitable nods to the LGBTQ community, Target is no longer seen as another example of corporate conservatism.

But the fact is that Target had to be slowly dragged into supporting the humanity of LGBTQ people. As recently as 2017, they were still supporting anti-LGBTQ causes and only agreed to stop after they realized it was bad for business (and with a little help from Lady Gaga).

The same goes for Walmart, which has only recently emerged as a pro-LGBTQ company even if they’re still being sued for things such as not offering health insurance to the same-sex spouses of their full-time employees.

We internalize and easily retain the good news when it comes to corporations moving in more progressive directions. We see the Pride displays at Target and big-box stores and tell ourselves that these companies have turned a corner. If we’re to believe the Supreme Court, corporations are ostensibly people and it’s nice to think that those “people” are now on our side.

But are they?

For someone who remembers the days when the San Diego Pride Parade was relatively free of corporate sponsorships and floats, it’s often disconcerting and even overwhelming to see just how much the Pride movement has been co-opted by corporate interests in the hopes of putting a friendly, inclusive lipstick on what is still a pig.

It’s important to remember that the only reason these companies are now loud and proud is because they’ve done exhaustive research and determined that it’s now good for business. They didn’t make a stand when the community needed it most. They stood by until it was financially beneficial to embrace the community. In some cases, they even worked against us.

Yes, progress has been made but there are still companies out there that will smile in our face and then stab us in the back. Let’s look at our phones and remember that AT&T still donates millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ politicians and political action committees. Let’s remember that just before the 2018 midterms, companies such as Home Depot, UPS and Pfizer all contributed to anti-gay causes, but expect us to now accept them as they drape themselves in rainbow flags.

Years from now, we may look back at Pride 2019 as the year we all woke up to the corporate homogenization of the movement. And as the Democratic field of presidential candidates begin to speak more forcefully about corporate tax breaks and exuberant CEO salaries, it’s likely those corporate donations to right-wing causes will begin anew. That’s when we will begin to see these companies’ true colors, and it won’t be a rainbow. It will be one color: green.