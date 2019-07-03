Distractions keep us sane

We all process a limited amount of information. Even when we do process that limited amount of information, we retain even less of it. Sure, some of us may read more news than others in an attempt to try to stay well-informed, but it’s much more likely we’ll read that story and forget most of it. We simply take what we need. We move on.

In fact, moving on is something we have to do these days in order to keep our sanity. The web is increasingly filled with listicle-type articles offering tips and methods on how to tune out the stressfulness of the world and focus more on mental health.

These articles—with headlines such as “6 Things You Must Do Today to Stay Sane in an Insane World” and “4 ways to cope when politics are stressing you out”—are, at best, yet another distraction from a world where we’re all collectively suffering from some form of attention deficit disorder. They are editorialized self-help guides that are often penned by non-experts. No shade, but I find them to be barely a step above the inspirational quotes that Baby Boomers and Burning Man attendees leave on their Facebook walls. Like, really, who wants to see another inspirational quote that’s probably misattributed and…

Sorry, I got distracted.

Yes, clickbait self-help guides are generally worthless. Why? Well, for the same reasons as stated above. More importantly, the suggestions on “how to stay sane” and “how to cope” are fundamentally useless unless there’s an actual concerted effort on the reader’s part to execute a plan of action. Everyone loves the idea of staying off Twitter at certain hours or the idea of taking a bubble bath instead of reading about what trigger-warning nonsense the president barfed out of his gob that day. But unless we truly commit to breaking these habits, then our self-care routines, or lack thereof, will remain the same.

Don’t get me wrong, there are articles out there written by legitimate experts in their respective fields that provide useful tips for people suffering from any variety of mental maladies. They are easy to spot. For example, look to the bio of the writer. If it’s legit, it’s likely written by someone who has devoted their career and most of their life to the topic at hand and not some blogger who shares a $4000/month closet space in Williamsburg. Another thing to look for is whether the article is devoted to specific types of afflictions or diagnoses rather than lumping together a broad list of life hacks for an even broader amount of people.

When it comes to navigating and even circumnavigating the madness of everyday life and especially our current state of politics, there’s really only one tip that is useful to remember: We all must…

[checks Twitter notification, falls down rabbit hole of political hot takes on whether the census will still be incomplete thanks to the Trump administration’s actions to add a citizenship question and despite the Supreme Court ruling that the question was unlawful]

Sorry, where was I? Oh, right, in order to stay sane, we all must… Eh… I guess I got distracted again and forgot what I was going to write.

Well, maybe that’s just it. Maybe we’re too hard on ourselves for not being engaged all the time. Personally, I’m easily distractible and often get upset when I find out I haven’t retained every single detail of whatever political controversy du jour is trending on social media. The other day, I actually looked into whether or not Ritalin was still being made only to find out that it’s probably cheaper if I just do cocaine all the time. Hey, has anyone seen that video of [googles Hell’s Kitchen host] Gordon Ramsay in the jungle finding out how cocaine was made? That was really gross and…

Yeah, so I haven’t done a very good job in addressing this. But that’s OK. In an age where we’re all trying so hard to be less distracted and more mindful, could it be that it’s actually the distractions that are keeping us sane? Whatever readers are planning to distract themselves with on their Independence Day weekends—whether it’s mindlessly staring at low-grade pyrotechnic explosions in the sky or binge-watching Stranger Things 3—remember that you deserve it.

There’s nothing wrong with getting distracted. It’s the ultimate life hack. It’s as American as apple pie. Also, did you know that if you google fireworks, pop-up fireworks graphics begin to explode all over the screen. No, really, it’s pretty cool.

[stares at google fireworks for five seconds]